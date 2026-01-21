Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura unveiled two Trackhouse Aprilia MotoGP liveries during a Wednesday afternoon team launch.

Initially wearing white lab coats over their leathers, the pair then uncovered the team's RS-GPs in different colours.

Fernandez's machine featured a 'darker' update on the blue and yellow used by Trackhouse for most of last season.

Meanwhile, Ogura's bike was dressed in the special Gulf livery seen at several events last year.

“Our bikes are beautiful," said team principal Davide Brivio.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"First of all, Gulf is the iconic colour that all motorsport fans love. We are very excited to be able, again, to use these iconic colours again for five races this season.

"Then the new Trackhouse livery - our corporate Trackhouse colours - are a bit blacker, more aggressive. Overall, we’re excited about both liveries."

It was subsequently confirmed that the Gulf livery will be used (by both Trackhouse riders) in Thailand, Brazil, Mugello, Indonesia and Sepang.

That's one more event than in 2025.

Nonetheless, Trackhouse remains without a full-time title sponsor for its third MotoGP campaign despite achieving a debut victory with Fernandez at Phillip Island last year, and then runner-up in the Valencia finale.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Raul Fernandez in 2026 Trackhouse colours.

Fernandez said: "I like the new liveries a lot, especially the Trackhouse one, as with more carbon parts it looks a little bit more aggressive, and I just love the Gulf colours, which I cannot wait to start the season with, in Thailand."

Ai Ogura in 2026 Gulf Trackhouse livery.

Ogura added: “I think our Gulf livery is really cool. It matches well with my personal colour because my favourite colour is blue. I actually like both our designs and can’t wait to go out on track with them both!"

While Fernandez overcame a poor start to finish a career-best tenth in the world championship, Ogura wasn’t able to repeat a brilliant fifth on his premier-class debut at Buriram.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The reigning Moto2 champion’s progress was interrupted by injuries at Silverstone and then Misano as he dropped to 16th in the standings, eight places behind rookie rival Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati),

Ogura was especially hampered by qualifying, starting a best of fifth (again at Buriram), but worst of 21st and an average of 16th.

Both Trackhouse riders will again have factory-spec RS-GPs for the final year of the 1000cc/Michelin tyre era, which they will ride on track for the first time this year during the official Sepang test from February 3-5.

Like factory Aprilia riders Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, Fernandez and Ogura are yet to sign for the new 850cc/Pirelli era in 2027.