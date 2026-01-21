WATCH LIVE: Trackhouse Aprilia presents 2026 MotoGP livery

Trackhouse Aprilia, which claimed its first-ever MotoGP victory with Raul Fernandez last season, will unveil its 2026 livery today in Milan.

Raul Fernandez will be joined by team-mate Ai Ogura for the launch, which begins at 3pm CET (2pm UK).

The Trackhouse duo experienced contrasting fortunes at opposite ends of last season.

Rookie Ogura began the year by delivering the best premier-class debut since Marc Marquez with a superb fifth place in the Buriram opener, while Fernandez failed to score.

But momentum swung firmly in Fernandez’s favour as the year progressed.

Riding in his fourth MotoGP season, the Spaniard repaid Trackhouse’s faith with a Sprint podium at Mandalika, a breakthrough victory at Phillip Island, and a close second place behind Marco Bezzecchi in the Valencia finale.

As well as being the first MotoGP victory (and Sunday podium) for Fernandez, Phillip Island was the first win for the American Trackhouse team, which took over from CryptoDATA/RNF at the end of 2023.

Fernandez’s slow start limited him to tenth in the world championship, while Moto2 champion Ogura - whose rookie season was blighted by injuries at Silverstone and Misano - dropped to 16th, after never bettering his Buriram debut.

The Trackhouse riders will continue to receive factory-spec RS-GPs in 2026, the final season of the 1000cc/Michelin era.

Like the factory Aprilia team, Trackhouse did not have an official title sponsor last season, but did run special Gulf colours for several rounds.

Trackhouse is the second MotoGP team to hold its launch today, following an earlier unveiling by Monster Yamaha in Jakarta.