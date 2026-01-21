Yamaha begins a new MotoGP era in Jakarta today as Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins present the official race colours of the factory’s new V4 machine.

Yamaha has raced inline engines since the start of the four-stroke era in 2002, winning eight riders’ titles with Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo and Fabio Quartararo.

However, the factory has been winless since mid-2022, prompting Yamaha to join its rivals in using V4 technology for the final season of the 1000cc regulations.

Watch the Monster Yamaha unveiling live below from 3pm local time in Jakarta (8am UK / 9am CET):

A prototype version of the Yamaha V4 made three wild-card appearances late last season with test rider Augusto Fernandez, scoring points on its debut.

However, significant changes, including ‘full’ engine power, are expected for the ‘real’ 2026 machine - which will take to the track in the hands of Quartararo, Rins, plus Pramac riders Jack Miller and Toprak Razgatlioglu at the upcoming Sepang tests.

Reigning WorldSBK champion and 2026 star rookie Razgatlioglu is also present in Indonesia for today's launch.

Quartararo’s Yamaha future hinges heavily on the performance of the V4.

The Frenchman has been winless for over three years - after suffering a ride-height failure while leading last year’s British MotoGP - and has made no secret of his high expectations for 2026.

“I need a fast bike. I need to feel that it’s a winning bike and that I can fight for top 3 and top 5 in every single Sprint, and every single GP,” said Quartararo, who took five pole positions but only one GP podium during the Inline M1’s final season.

“It’s really clear from my side. It’s going to be difficult… It’s what I need. I spent many years struggling, but now I want a winning bike.”

That will be a tall order for such a brand-new project, and there are already rumours linking Quartararo with rival manufacturers for the new 850cc Pirelli era in 2027.

Unlike Quartararo, who has only ever raced Yamaha machinery in MotoGP, Rins has won with multiple manufacturers - including the final Inline victory, on a Suzuki at Valencia 2022, then a V4 victory for Honda at COTA the following year.

But Rins’ factory Yamaha results have been far more modest, with a best finish of seventh over the past two seasons.

After also being outscored by Miller last year, the pressure is on the Spaniard to rediscover the form that brought him six MotoGP wins and 18 podiums.