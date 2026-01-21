Yamaha's V4 MotoGP bike hasn't gone 'properly fast' yet, Fabio Quartararo claims

Fabio Quartararo admits that the current testing of Yamaha’s new-for-2026 V4 MotoGP bike has not “really focused on properly going fast”, but this will have to change soon.

The Japanese brand comes into the 2026 season with a major shift in bike philosophy, as it abandons its long-standing inline-four engine for a V4.

The V4 M1 made its debut last year in three wildcard outings with Augusto Fernandez, with the race riders sampling the bike at various tests in the latter part of 2025.

Fabio Quartararo’s feedback on the V4 to now has been lukewarm, particularly as he contemplates his MotoGP future beyond the 2026 season.

Yamaha’s three wildcards with the V4, as well as the Valencia test, saw it run the engine in a lower power configuration as it steadily builds reliability in the motor.

Speaking at Yamaha’s launch event on Wednesday in Jakarta, Quartararo admits that at no point, even in private tests at the end of last year, has the V4 been properly pushed.

“Well, at the moment, I think my experience on the V4 is really low,” he told select media, including Crash.net.

“Especially because when we are testing, we are never really focused on properly going fast.

“We are every time changing set-ups, testing new things. So, I cannot really say exactly what the difference was [between the V4 and the inline-four].

“So, now we’ll have five days in Malaysia, where at one point we will need to focus on full performance.

“But right now, I think it’s too early to say what the difference is between the two engines.”

Quartararo “doesn’t need a learning process” on V4 Yamaha

As the only D-rank concession manufacturer in 2026, Yamaha’s pre-season testing will begin next weekend at the Sepang shakedown ahead of the official three-day test on 3-5 February.

For Quartararo, he doesn’t believe he will need to spend much time learning how to ride the V4 during this pre-season phase, though does admit that there will be differences to his style.

“I think I don’t really need a learning process,” he added.

“Of course, you feel the bike is a Yamaha, but it’s a completely new bike.

“But, from day one, in Barcelona [last year], I adapted quite quickly to the torque delivery, which is the biggest difference.

“So, I don’t think I have to learn. Of course, it will change a little bit the way to ride.

“It’s not just the engine, but all of the bike. And this is the biggest challenge.

“But first of all, we need to find our base and exactly where we can find the limit.

“And from there, we can focus on the performance.”

