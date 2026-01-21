First Look: Yamaha reveals 2026 livery for its first V4 MotoGP bike

The factory Yamaha MotoGP team has pulled the wraps off of its livery for the 2026 season, which marks its first using a V4 bike in the modern era.

The Japanese manufacturer announced two years ago that it was working on a V4 project, with a view to replacing its long-standing inline-four engine design.

The V4 bike made its debut in a wildcard last year with Augusto Fernandez at Misano, where it scored a point, before making two more appearances at Sepang and Valencia at the end of the campaign.

Yamaha announced in Valencia that it was officially pressing ahead with its V4 project for 2026, marking the first time in the modern era that it has raced something that wasn’t an inline-four.

The factory Yamaha team launched its 2026 season on Wednesday in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, with Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins present.

The team revealed a tweaked livery to previous years on its factory M1 V4 bike.

Yamaha fields an unchanged line-up for the 2026 season, with both 2021 world champion Quartararo and team-mate Rins entering the final seasons of their current deals.

Quartararo ended 2025 ninth in the standings, having scored Yamaha’s first grand prix podium in two years at Jerez.

The Frenchman also managed five pole positions and was in contention for victory at Silverstone before being forced to retire from the lead due to a ride height device failure.

He ended the year with 201 points, while Rins scored just 68 in 19th after putting up a best result of seventh at Phillip Island.

Yamaha has already tempered expectations for its new V4 bike for the start of the 2026 season.

After last year, it is now the only manufacturer in concession rank D, allowing it the freedom to develop its new engine in-season as well as test with its race riders.