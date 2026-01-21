V4 engine “completely changed” Yamaha, but “no magic in this sport”

Yamaha’s switch to a V4 engine may have “completely changed” the character of the factory’s MotoGP bike, but there is “no magic” solution after three winless seasons.

Yamaha is ending more than two decades of Inline-powered M1s, which delivered eight premier-class titles, after losing touch with its V4-powered European rivals.

While there is plenty of work ahead, Yamaha Motor Racing president Takahiro Sumi revealed at Wednesday’s team launch that “encouraging signs” were present from the early stages of the V4 project.

“One of the targets is to get a wider range of performance window,” said Sumi, who was in direct charge of the M1 during Yamaha’s most recent 2021 title victory with Fabio Quartararo.

“Even in the early stages, we found encouraging progress in some key elements, like better stability under braking and acceleration, and consistent feeling over a long run.

“In fact, there are some points at the level of our very familiar Inline4. But now we are integrating our whole knowledge and experience into this architecture.”

Fabio Quartararo's 2026 Yamaha.

After three winless seasons, Yamaha made its biggest technical decision of the MotoGP era by dropping the Inline design for 2026.

Ahead of the switch, an early prototype version of the V4 appeared as a wild-card entry for Augusto Fernandez during three events last year.

Yamaha's ambitious move means it will race three fundamentally different machines in three successive MotoGP seasons: The 1000cc Inline M1 in 2025, 1000cc V4 in 2026 and 850cc V4, on Pirelli tyres and without ride height devices, in 2027.

“This is not just about changing the engine, but all the components, the layout, everything is different,” Sumi said of the 2026 V4.

“So, first, of course, we concentrated on the engine, to have good power to help the riders. But also, the bike characteristic is completely changed.

"Once we can find a base setting, we should be very stable and fast. But now, still, we are finding the best balance.

“Next week in Sepang, with all the riders and all the machines, we will try to find as soon as possible a base. The previous bike also had some good points that we don't want to lose.”

Yamaha Racing managing director Paolo Pavesio urged caution over V4 expectations.

“There is no magic in this sport,” he said. “MotoGP is a mechanical sport, and you need to accept that there is a journey to come back.”

While Quartararo was second only to the Marquez brothers in qualifying last season - with five pole positions - Yamaha’s used-tyre pace and ability to fight were major weakness.

“On the flying lap we found speed,” Pavesio said. “But we were missing consistency and performance over race distance.

“For next season, we believe the V4 package gives us more potential to grow through the year. We are eager to learn, the riders are eager to ride it, and we expect the bike to improve step by step.”

V4 "the foundation" for Yamaha's 850cc machine

Pavesio also confirmed that the V4 switch has been made as a "foundation" for 2027.

"We believe in ourselves, and we believe that the [V4] journey we've chosen is the correct one," he said. "Also, we believe that when you have to catch up, you need to be brave and bold.

"And this is why the decision to shift to a V4 configuration in ‘26 was taken.

"The bike has for sure more potential than the one we have raced in 2025. Also, the V4 configuration is what is projecting us in the 2027-2031 era.

"So, it's a double reason [to change to the V4]: To catch up on performance in 2026, but also to be honest, this will be a foundation for the next year of MotoGP."

Quartararo, team-mate Alex Rins, plus Pramac riders Jack Miller and Toprak Razgatlioglu will next ride the new Yamaha V4 during the Sepang Shakedown later this month.

