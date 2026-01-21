Gigi Dall’Igna hits back at Aprilia over Pedro Acosta-to-Ducati comments

Gigi Dall’Igna has hit back at Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola for claiming Pedro Acosta will join Ducati in 2027 during the team’s MotoGP launch event last week.

Every factory team contract expires at the end of this year, with one of the most unpredictable rider markets set to unfold over the coming months.

Central to this is Pedro Acosta, who looks all but set to leave the KTM factory at the end of the season following a difficult 2025.

He has repeatedly been linked to the factory Ducati team, with some rumours already claiming that he has signed a deal.

These rumours were only further heightened by Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola, who told Moto.it during the Italian manufacturer’s 2026 launch event last week: “I definitely think Marc [Marquez] will stay at Ducati.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Pedro has already said he wants Ducati at all costs, so that’s practically a match made in heaven.”

Ducati boss offers spiky retort to Rivola comments

The subject of 2027 was addressed on Monday during Ducati’s season launch, where management made it clear that re-signing reigning champion Marc Marquez was a priority.

In an interview with Spanish broadcast DAZN, Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna also responded to Rivola’s comments.

“I saw that Rivola spoke more about Ducati than Aprilia at his presentation,” he said.

“Obviously, I’ll let him make all the considerations he wants.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Our goal is to sign a contract with Marc, who is the reigning world champion, as we did with Pecco [Bagnaia] in 2024.

“The goal is to sign with the man who won the championship with us, then finalise the contract with Marc before the start of the season.

“Everything is not yet in place. We are working on it, but I am confident.”

Pedro Acosta’s manager Albert Valera commented on his rider’s future during the Aprilia launch, where he was present with another of his clients, Jorge Martin.

Valera noted that the long-standing VR46 links for Acosta could be an option, but the focus is to secure the Spaniard a factory team ride.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Of the current grid, only LCR duo Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira, as well as Pramac’s Toprak Razgatlioglu, have confirmed deals into 2027.

Aprilia’s Rivola noted during his team’s launch event in Milan last week that his two riders, Marco Bezzecchi and Martin, were already being offered a lot of money for their services next year.