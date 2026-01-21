Yamaha MotoGP team boss Massimo Meregalli says the brand has had internal discussions about its 2027 rider line-up, but suggests no conversations have been had directly with Fabio Quartararo.

The 2027 rider market is set to be one of the most unpredictable in years, as almost all contracts on the grid expire at the end of the current season.

Several names have already emerged as central figures in the rider market, with reigning champion Marc Marquez admitting earlier this week that he expects to see the top names already signed before the first race.

Fabio Quartararo, alongside Marquez and Pedro Acosta, is set to be one of the major movers in 2027.

The 2021 world champion’s relationship with Yamaha has grown strained in recent years, as the Japanese marque has repeatedly failed to deliver him a competitive package.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Its move to a V4 engine for 2026 is seen as the last attempt to convince Quartararo to commit to the brand, though his wants are at odds with the timeline Yamaha has set out for the new bike to be competitive.

Yamaha provides 2027 rider update

Quartararo avoided any questions about his future during Yamaha’s 2026 launch event in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Massimo Meregalli was pressed on the issue by select media - including Crash.net - and noted that Yamaha “would really like to continue” with Quartararo.

However, he also suggested that no discussions had taken place directly with him.

“As you can imagine, we’ve already started talking internally,” he said of Yamaha’s 2027 rider line-up.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But it’s a bit early for us to say anything.

“For sure, we will talk to Fabio as soon as possible, and we would also like to see how Alex [Rins] will start the season.

“For sure, we would really like to continue with Fabio if Fabio wants to stay.”

Quartararo has been linked in recent months to moves to Honda and Aprilia for 2027.

The Frenchman was offered a deal by Aprilia for the 2025 campaign, but re-signed with Yamaha instead after it made a blockbuster €12 million-per-year offer to the 2021 world champion.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Aprilia ultimately produced a bigger offer than it tabled to Quartararo to secure Jorge Martin’s signature in the summer of 2024.