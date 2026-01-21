Iconic tyre brand returns to MotoGP paddock as supplier for unique new series

New MotoGP support series, the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup, has announced Dunlop as a tyre supplier, while confirming a massive prize fund for competitors.

MotoGP announced a strategic partnership with American motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson in late 2024, with a view to bringing the ultra-popular Bagger Racing category to Europe.

That reality was formally confirmed midway through last year, when Dorna Sports announced the Bagger World Cup in association with Harley-Davidson for 2026.

The new championship will consist of six rounds and 12 races in total, taking place at the Americas, Italian, Dutch, British, Aragon and Austrian Grands Prix.

While no teams or riders have yet to be confirmed, the series has now announced Dunlop as the official tyre supplier.

A statement from Dunlop read: “As we take on the global stage together, Dunlop is not just a tyre supplier, but a technical partner helping us meet new performance challenges and expand the reach, visibility and sporting ambition of the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup.”

Harley-Davidson’s global director of racing programmes added: “The partnership between Harley-Davidson and Dunlop comes to the Bagger World Cup with a winning track record.

“Dunlop has been the tyre supplier for the Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Race Team since the debut of the MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers championship in 2021.

“And, together, we have just won the 2025 riders and teams’ title. They understand perfectly the demands that these powerful and agile competition baggers place on tyres, making Dunlop the ideal partner for the new Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup."

Dunlop previously acted as the official tyre supplier for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, before Pirelli replaced it in 2024.

Harley-Davidson has also announced a massive prize fund for the new Bagger World Cup, totalling $250,000.

The prize money will be eligible for teams and riders, with a sliding scale in operation for riders placed first through to 10th.

At the end of the season, the champion will earn an additional $25,000.

The Bagger World Cup effectively replaces the MotoE World Championship, which has been shelved for 2026.

The all-electric series debuted in 2019 on the MotoGP support bill, and grew from world cup to world championship status in the following years.

