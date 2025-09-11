MotoGP puts MotoE on hiatus; cites fan reaction, industry shifts

MotoGP has announced that it will put the all-electric MotoE series on hiatus at the end of the 2025 season due to “insufficient” fan interest and differing industry demands.

MotoE was introduced in 2019 as an all-electric support category at select MotoGP rounds as a means to push the championship’s green image and help pioneer cleaner technologies.

The inaugural season almost never happened, however, when a fire caused by a charging station wiped out the entire MotoE paddock during a test at Jerez.

The campaign did eventually get underway that year, with Matteo Ferrari winning the 2019 World Cup.

Jordi Torres won the following two seasons, while Dominque Aegerter took the honours in 2022.

From 2023, MotoE was given World Championship status, with Matteo Cassadei and Hector Garzo winning the title in ’23 and ’24.

The series has remained one-make in its seven seasons, with Energica supplying bikes until 2023, when Ducati took over.

But MotoE has failed to gain a major following during its lifespan, while the motorcycle industry has not embraced electrification as expected back in 2019.

As a result, the FIM - MotoE’s governing body - and Dorna Sports have agreed to put the series on hiatus at the end of the year.

“MotoE has delivered some incredible on-track action and crowned champions and winners, playing a valuable role in MotoGP’s mission to innovate, fearlessly, and never shy away from staging something new,” Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said.

“As we continuously strive for innovation on and off track, we must be equally unafraid of listening to our fanbase and the new audiences we seek to connect with, and observe market development.

“In doing so, together with the FIM, we have decided that the time is right to put MotoE on hiatus at the end of this season.

“We would like to thank all the riders and teams, Ducati, Michelin, our partners and all the personnel who have made MotoE a reality since its inception in 2019. Thank you for joining us on this valuable journey.”

A sign of the current industry trend has been adopted by MotoGP in recent years, with bikes currently using 40% non-fosssil fuel and increasing that to 100% from 2027.

MotoGP also announced earlier this year that a six-round Bagger championship will act as a support category at certain events from 2026.

