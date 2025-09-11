Pramac: Yamaha “regained momentum”, Misano “will be interesting”

Pramac team boss Gino Borsoi said Yamaha “regained momentum” in Barcelona, believes Misano MotoGP “will be interesting” for the factory.

Miguel Oliveira, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 Catalan MotoGP

After hitting a season-low with just a single point in Austria, followed by another tough outing in Hungary, Yamaha “regained momentum” last weekend in Barcelona.

Factory star Fabio Quartararo was again the leading light, qualifying on the front row, celebrating second in the Sprint and fifth in the grand prix.

The satellite Pramac team also enjoyed a stronger weekend, with Miguel Oliveira fighting from 16th to 10th on Saturday, then a season-best ninth in the grand prix.

“We head to Misano after a very positive weekend, where Yamaha regained the momentum that had characterised the early part of the season,” said Pramac team director Gino Borsoi.

“Misano is quite different from Montmelo, both in technical features and grip, but I‘m convinced we can achieve another good result. In Spain, we found effective solutions in terms of set-up and electronics, and it will be interesting to see if everything works just as well here.”

Oliveira, linked with a move to WorldSBK for 2026, believes improved qualifying is the next step.

“We arrive with a good result behind us, and the aim is to maintain this potential,” he said. “To do that, we need to improve in qualifying, especially the time attack lap, which at the moment is preventing us from showing our real potential.”

Team-mate Jack Miller, now confirmed as staying with Pramac alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu for 2026, fought back from last place to 14th in Barcelona.

“I love Misano, I love Italy, and I‘m really happy the San Marino GP has arrived,” said the Australian.

“I really like this track – in the past, I‘ve often been very fast and competitive here – and I believe Yamaha can perform well on a circuit without crazy-long straights. 

"Grip is usually high too, so I‘ve got a good feeling. Plus, I have many friends here, and it‘s always special to see them and race in such a great atmosphere.”

Yamaha's new V4 prototype will also make its race debut this weekend, in the hands of test rider Augusto Fernandez.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

