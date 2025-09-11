Ducati responds to MotoE ‘hiatus’, research continues

Ducati has confirmed that development of its V21L prototype and solid-state battery technology will continue, despite MotoE going on “hiatus” at the end of 2025.

Ducati took over as the exclusive MotoE bike supplier from Energica in 2023.

However, on Thursday, the FIM and Dorna announced that MotoE will take an indefinite pause at the end of this season, citing a lack of fan interest and slower-than-expected development of the electric performance motorcycle market.

Instead, the motorcycle industry has ‘increasingly pivoted’ towards more efficient combustion engines and non-fossil fuels. MotoGP has already announced a switch to 100% non-fossil fuels from 2027.

A Ducati statement in response to the MotoE news read:

“With the FIM MotoE World Championship on hiatus at the end of the 2025 season, Ducati continues to develop its expertise in alternative technologies to internal combustion.

"The Ducati MotoE project was created with the aim of building up internal know-how within the company in order to be ready if and when battery technology allowed for the creation of an electric road bike in line with the values of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer."

The statement added that development of its MotoE machine has resulted in a weight saving of 8.2 kg - “a significant reduction, but still inadequate to make the ‘electric MotoGP from Borgo Panigale’ as light as an internal combustion racing bike with adequate range.”

As such, Ducati is now “working with Volkswagen Group companies to continue studying and testing new technologies to create battery packs with higher energy density.

“On September 8th the first prototype of the V21L was presented at the IAA Mobility in Munich, equipped with QuantumScape solid-state batteries and developed in collaboration with Audi and PowerCo.

“This motorcycle represents a first step in development and confirms Ducati's ongoing research into alternative technologies to internal combustion.”