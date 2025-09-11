Marc Marquez advice to struggling MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia revealed

Marc Marquez has urged Pecco Bagnaia to “do a reset” when he arrives to new circuits in MotoGP 2025 as his Ducati team-mate continues to struggle for form.

The double world champion’s 2025 campaign has been his worst as a factory team Ducati rider, with Pecco Bagnaia scoring just one victory from the first 15 rounds.

But recent rounds have been an even bigger struggle for the Italian, as an apparent set-up breakthrough in Hungary didn’t work last weekend at Barcelona.

Bagnaia was a three-year worst 21st on the grid, though was able to rise through to seventh in the grand prix having found more confidence on a different swingarm.

All of this has come after Bagnaia told the media in Austria that he was “losing patience” with his struggles, while at Barcelona Ducati team boss Davide Tardozzi said he “has to help us helm him”.

In a new behind-the-scenes video launched by Ducati covering the Catalan Grand Prix, a moment between Bagnaia and Marc Marquez shows the runaway championship leader offering advice.

“It closes and doesn’t turn,” Bagnaia says about his GP25.

“It’s incredible how fast I was going last year and how slow I’m going now. Incredible. I’m losing more and more confidence.”

Marquez replied: “You have to arrive to a track and do a reset. Misano is good.

“Then the journalists’ questions… when they will stop, it’ll be better. You’ll see. Step by step it will be better.”

Despite tensions in recent weeks, Ducati has continued to stand by Bagnaia and has backed him to recover.

Gigi Dall’Igna told Sky Italy at Barcelona: “Honestly, I'm not the type to throw in the towel.

“Even though we haven't succeeded so far, and in fact, we may have gotten worse compared to the beginning of the season, I will try with all my strength to help Pecco find a way to regain his feeling with the bike and return to being the champion that he is.”