Marc Marquez advice to struggling MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia revealed

Marc Marquez offered his advice to struggling team-mate Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez has urged Pecco Bagnaia to “do a reset” when he arrives to new circuits in MotoGP 2025 as his Ducati team-mate continues to struggle for form.

The double world champion’s 2025 campaign has been his worst as a factory team Ducati rider, with Pecco Bagnaia scoring just one victory from the first 15 rounds.

But recent rounds have been an even bigger struggle for the Italian, as an apparent set-up breakthrough in Hungary didn’t work last weekend at Barcelona.

Bagnaia was a three-year worst 21st on the grid, though was able to rise through to seventh in the grand prix having found more confidence on a different swingarm.

All of this has come after Bagnaia told the media in Austria that he was “losing patience” with his struggles, while at Barcelona Ducati team boss Davide Tardozzi said he “has to help us helm him”.

In a new behind-the-scenes video launched by Ducati covering the Catalan Grand Prix, a moment between Bagnaia and Marc Marquez shows the runaway championship leader offering advice.

“It closes and doesn’t turn,” Bagnaia says about his GP25.

“It’s incredible how fast I was going last year and how slow I’m going now. Incredible. I’m losing more and more confidence.”

Marquez replied: “You have to arrive to a track and do a reset. Misano is good.

“Then the journalists’ questions… when they will stop, it’ll be better. You’ll see. Step by step it will be better.”

Despite tensions in recent weeks, Ducati has continued to stand by Bagnaia and has backed him to recover.

Gigi Dall’Igna told Sky Italy at Barcelona: “Honestly, I'm not the type to throw in the towel.

“Even though we haven't succeeded so far, and in fact, we may have gotten worse compared to the beginning of the season, I will try with all my strength to help Pecco find a way to regain his feeling with the bike and return to being the champion that he is.”

Marc Marquez advice to struggling MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia revealed
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
First-hand insight into Carlos Sainz F1 seat search after Lewis Hamilton bombshell
9m ago
Carlos Sainz joined Williams after his Ferrari exit
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton told to be “more professional” as F1 mistakes risk annoying Tifosi
21m ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Luca Marini expects Honda MotoGP podiums from 2026
29m ago
Luca Marini, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren warned against ‘robbing’ F1 fans with team order ‘theatre’
47m ago
Norris finished second ahead of Piastri
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez unwilling to let intensity drop as 7th MotoGP title nears
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Catalan MotoGP, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris crack F1’s top eight for most frequent 1-2 finishes
1h ago
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Jack Miller: Why I can’t race the Yamaha V4 this season
1h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
PICTURES: Yamaha unveils V4 MotoGP prototype at Misano
1h ago
Yamaha's V4 MotoGP machine
F1 News
Timeframe for Alpine’s F1 2026 driver line-up decision revealed
1h ago
Alpine are yet to announce their full line up
MotoGP News
Alberto Girabola splits from KTM, joining Toprak Razgatlioglu at Pramac?
1h ago
Enea Bastianini, Alberto Girabola