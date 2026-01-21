New Yamaha V4 aero for Sepang MotoGP test: “The list is pretty long!”

Monster Yamaha team director Massimo Meregalli says the factory will arrive at Sepang with a “pretty long” list of new V4 components to evaluate, including revised aerodynamics.

As the only MotoGP manufacturer still classified in the lowest D concession ranking, Yamaha can use its race riders extensively during private testing, beginning with the Sepang Shakedown (January 29–31) and immediately followed by the Official Test.

“After the Valencia test, we could prepare a lot of new material that we will test in Sepang,” Meregalli told Crash.net at today’s Yamaha launch in Jakarta.

“We’ve already seen the test programme for Sepang, and the list is pretty long! Hopefully we’ll have five or six dry days to gather information.”

The 2026 Yamaha, as displayed at the team launch.

Among the key areas of focus will be updated aerodynamics, different from the specification shown at the launch.

The display bike already featured a front wing concept closer to the rest of the MotoGP grid, replacing the distinctive tri-wing used on Yamaha’s Inline machine.

“These aerodynamics you see here are not the latest,” Meregalli explained. “The newest version will be finished in the next days and tested in Sepang.

“However, the upper part will remain in this configuration. We tried a similar concept on the previous bike, but because of the bike’s dimensions and width it was less effective than the tri-plane.

“With the new V4, we discovered in the wind tunnel that this aero package works much better.”

Yamaha's previous front wing and aero package, at the 2025 Valencia test.

Another visible consequence of the V4 layout is the requirement for twin exhausts.

“With a V engine you need two mufflers,” Meregalli said. “This is only the first evolution. We expect another exhaust evolution later, but this is the configuration we’ll start the season with.”

A prototype version of the Yamaha V4 made three wild-card appearances last season with test rider Augusto Fernandez, scoring points for 14th on debut at Misano before finishing 18th at Sepang and 16th in Valencia.

“I expect the first part of the season to be a real learning curve for us,” Meregalli admitted.

“But at the same time, we want to extract the maximum from the package race by race. Then in the second half of the season, I really hope good results can come.

“We know we still have a lot of work ahead.”

Yamaha’s 2026 campaign begins with testing at Sepang, followed by a final official pre-season test at Buriram in mid-February, ahead of the season opener at the Thai circuit.