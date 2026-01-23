Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez was back on track on a Ducati Panigale V2 on Thursday, but suffered a crash.

The 32-year-old suffered a complicated shoulder injury during last year’s Indonesian Grand Prix, which ruled him out of the remaining four rounds of the campaign.

He finally returned to circuit training earlier this month at the Aspar Circuit in Valencia to evaluate his recovery.

Both Marc Marquez and Ducati were happy with what they saw, which led to further training dates at the circuit being added to his pre-season schedule ahead of the first test of the year in Malaysia in February.

Marc Marquez, along with Alex Marquez and a host of other grand prix riders, has been training again at the Aspar Circuit on Thursday.

The Ducati rider, however, did suffer a crash during the day, albeit suffering no ill effects from it.

The training session continues on Friday at the Valencia-based venue.

With pre-season testing beginning in just under two weeks’ time, a number of MotoGP riders have upped their on-bike training this week.

Tech3 KTM rider Maverick Vinales has been at Aragon on one of the marque’s RC990R street bikes, as he prepares for his second season with the Austrian manufacturer.

Vinales’ link-up with Jorge Lorenzo as his new rider coach led to a busy winter for the 10-time grand prix rider, who has taken part in numerous training days on all kinds of bikes.

His Tech3 team-mate Enea Bastianini joined the World Superbike grid this week at Jerez during its first pre-season test of the year.

The Italian took to the Spanish Grand Prix venue on a Ducati street bike.

Ahead of the Sepang test, riders from the VR46 Academy will head to the Indonesian Grand Prix venue Mandalika for training on street bikes.

The Sepang test takes place from 3-5 February, with the shakedown for test riders, rookies and concession rank D riders a few days prior on 29-31 January.

The Buriram test will run from 21-22 February, with the Thai Grand Prix taking place a week later.