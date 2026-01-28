Barry Sheene’s first MotoGP title receives ultra-special Goodwood honour

Goodwood has announced a unique tribute to Barry Sheene’s first MotoGP world title to mark the 50th anniversary of his 1976 500cc triumph at its events this year.

Barry Sheene took the grand prix scene by storm in the mid 1970s, winning his first premier class title in 1976 in a year in which Britain was world champion on two wheels and four, courtesy also of James Hunt in Formula 1.

Sheene followed this up with a second title in 1977, marking the final time to date a British rider has won the MotoGP crown.

To mark the 50th anniversary of his first title, Goodwood has announced a unique celebration, as it takes centre stage at all three of its headline events this year.

On 18-19 April, at the 83rd Members’ Meeting, Goodwood will bring together up to 30 500cc MotoGP bikes either raced by or raced against Sheene.

On 9-12 July, the Festival of Speed will bring Sheene’s family together and put 10 of his most iconic grand prix bikes on display.

On 18-20 September at the Goodwood Revival, a collection of Sheene’s machinery will do a parade on the circuit prior to the Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy race.

It will mark the first time Goodwood has celebrated one figure across all three of its flagship events.

“Barry Sheene was an absolute force of nature,” the Duke of Richmond said.

“A fierce competitor on the track, he remains Britain’s last two-wheeled world champion in the top category.

“But it was the strength of his personality off the track – warm, cheeky and irreverent in equal measure – and his extraordinary ability to recover from injury, that made him a global superstar.

“For a generation of fans, he was motorcycle racing.

“Barry raced many times at Goodwood, and won his very last race here, in 2002, just months before he sadly succumbed to cancer aged just 52.

“The Revival’s bike race was renamed in his honour the following year.

“I am delighted that we will be celebrating his unique life across our three events in 2026, on the 50th anniversary of his first world championship.

“Bringing together the bikes that shaped his career, and welcoming his family and friends, will be a fitting tribute to a man who inspired so many.”