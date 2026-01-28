KTM’s Pedro Acosta believes “even with his injury” reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez “will be the man to beat for everyone” in 2026.

Marc Marquez dominated the 2025 campaign for the factory Ducati team, winning 11 grands prix and 14 sprints on his way to a seventh world title.

It marked his first in six years and came five years on from a career-threatening arm injury he suffered in a crash at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix.

His 2025 season came to an early end, however, as he sustained a complicated shoulder fracture in a crash in Indonesia just a week on from being crowned world champion.

Marquez’s recovery has been going well, and he will be able to take part in the upcoming Sepang test, though there remain question marks over his fitness level.

But Pedro Acosta has no doubts Marquez remains the rider to beat, regardless of his shoulder injury.

“I mean, he doesn’t want it, but he’s the guy who should have the number one on the fairing,” he said following KTM’s 2026 launch on Tuesday.

“For this, you only have to see what Marc overcame after five years without a victory [title win] and directly jump onto the factory bike and go for the championship.

“For sure, even with his injury, he will be the man to beat.

“It’s true you have to put in this range Marco [Bezzecchi], Alex [Marquez], Pecco [Bagnaia], because those are the guys who have to fight for the championship.

“But Marc will be the man to beat for everyone.”

Acosta brings “super team” into 2026 MotoGP season

Acosta noted that he has been working with ex-racer Carmelo Morales since last season, which helped him to his “biggest mental step”.

“Well, last season I started to work with Carmelo Morales,” he said.

“It’s true that he has not ridden in the world championship [full-time].

“But I think his level of experience is super high. And also, if you check, it was also the moment that I started to make my biggest mental step.

“For this, this season I will keep it like this. Last season, we made a super team.

“He was on top of me the whole winter, and I think we were making good preparations for this.”