Why KTM won't focus one of its MotoGP test riders solely on 2027 development

KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer says test riders Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaro will split their time equally across the 2026 and 2027 MotoGP projects this year.

The 2026 season marks the final year of the current 1000cc engine regulations, with MotoGP shifting to an 850cc formula from 2027.

As such, manufacturers will be carrying out dual testing programmes, as they continue to develop their current bikes while putting miles on the 2027 prototypes.

KTM was the first manufacturer to track test an 850cc engine prototype late last year.

With Pol Espargaro and Dani Pedrosa, KTM has a high-level test team at its disposal, though the brand insists both will have an equal role in the development of both bikes rather than splitting them up.

“We have both of them on both projects,” Pit Beirer said.

“It allows us to also use the same test to work on both projects.

“But it’s really important for us to get input from both.

“There are different things that are super important for Dani, which we think could be helpful for the boys [race riders] later.

“And there are things from Pol, who is sometimes squeezing the bike a bit more radically, but also this is happening in the race from the race guys.

“Not everyone can ride as smooth as Dani wants it.

“So, that combination, giving the bike the smoothness and lightness that Dani wants, and also making the bike rideable under harder pressure, I feel that combination is important.

“So, that’s shared between the both of them.”

No wildcards planned yet for KTM test duo

KTM has made good use of its wildcard allowance in recent years, with both Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaro making race appearances.

Currently, there are no wildcard plans in place for the 2026 season, with Beirer explaining that KTM decides between race outings and testing based on what will provide the most value.

“No planned wildcards at the moment,” he added.

“There is no master plan for wildcards in our project at the moment.

“We are so busy and looking at everything more in short-term.

“If we think it’s good for the project, because you have the race track with the race guys and you get extra tyres because you are racing there, we’ll use it.

“But if we think it’s better to go two days of testing, we also do that. So, there is no real plan behind it at the moment.”

