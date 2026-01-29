2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test: Results - Day 1

2026 MotoGP track action begins with the traditional three-day Sepang Shakedown test, which runs from Thursday to Saturday (January 29-31).

Factory test riders from all manufacturers, rookies Diogo Moreira and Toprak Razgatlioglu, plus the other Yamaha race riders Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller are eligible to take part.

The Shakedown will be the first chance to see the latest versions of each factory’s MotoGP machines, including the new Yamaha V4, ahead of the Official Sepang test from February 3-5.

The Official test will feature all teams and riders, except Jorge Martin (Aprilia) and Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati), who will be absent due to injury.

Shakedown testing runs from 10am to 6pm each day.

Although full grand prix and official test timing data is not in operation for the Shakedown, some limited live timing info is available. We’ll update below with times and notes when possible...

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro, entering his 22nd season as a professional rider, keeps improving and is now down to a 1m 59.199s, which puts him 1.2s clear of KTM's Dani Pedrosa.

Although Honda is joining the engine design freeze this season, after moving from D to C in the concessions ranking, they can continue to modify the RC213V's engine until next month's Thai season opener.

2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test: Day 1 (Thursday - 12pm) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Test Team (RC213V) 1:59.637s 2 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +0.778s 3 Yamaha Test Rider N/A Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.181s 4 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.466s 5 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP26) +1.710s 6 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.820s 7 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.094s 8 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP) +3.735s 9 Mika Kallio FIN KTM Test Rider (RC16) +4.568s

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo, 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2023)

Midday and Honda's Aleix Espargaro is 0.7s clear of Dani Pedrosa at the top of the times, with Augusto Fernandez third for Yamaha's V4.

Michele Pirro is up to fifth for Ducati, just ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Diogo Moreira. Lorenzo Savadori and Mika Kallio complete the line riders to have set a time.

Just to confirm, there is no lap count or best top speed data available, only a maximum speed of each rider's last recorded lap. The full timing info will be at the Official test.

Meanwhile, HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro sets the first 1'59s lap time, moving ahead of the KTMs at the top of the timesheets.

Razgatlioglu's Rookie of the Year rival, and reigning Moto2 champion, Diogo Moreira, joins the test.

Morbidelli and team-mate Johann Zarco will unveil their official LCR colours (Castrol for Zarco, Pro Honda for Moreira) on February 1st.

It sounds like the red flag was to check for possible oil and the dirty track conditions. Testing continues.

Red Flag at 11am.