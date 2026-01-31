Gresini Ducati “don’t have to invent anything” after stellar 2025 MotoGP season

The Gresini Ducati MotoGP team “don’t have to invent anything” in 2026, according to its Sporting Director, Michele Masini.

The 2025 MotoGP season was an excellent one for Gresini Racing. It won four grands prix, finished as the best independent team, won the independent riders’ title, won rookie of the year, finished second in the overall riders’ standings, and finished second in the overall teams’ standings.

As a result, Michele Masini is looking for the team to continue doing the same things in 2026, rather than trying to create new ways of working.

“I think that we don’t have to invent [anything],” Masini, speaking to MotoGP.com at the Gresini team launch in Kuala Lumpur.

“So, just approach this season like the season before: with determination, with focus, and we know our potential.

“I think the best way is always to keep the feet on the ground and keep working in the best way possible.”

Gresini’s star performer in 2025 was Alex Marquez, who won three grands prix and finished second in the championship. It was clearly his best season in the premier class, but one that Masini, nonetheless, thinks can be improved upon in 2026.

“I think that last year he made pretty much a perfect season, and I think on paper it will be really difficult to improve,” Masini said.

“But not impossible.

“I think also with factory package we will have more instruments to improve our performance, and this is the thing that we will try to do.”

Masini also spoke about Fermin Aldeguer, who was not present for the launch in Kuala Lumpur as a result of the broken femur he picked up earlier in January.

The Gresini Sporting Director said that Aldeguer is “improving day-by-day” and that the Murcian is “determined” to return to the race track as soon as possible.

Aldeguer, during the launch, was spoken to over video call, and indicated that he is tentatively aiming at a return to action at the Brazilian Grand Prix, round two of the 2026 MotoGP season, on 20–22 March.