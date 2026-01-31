Reigning Moto2 world champion Diogo Moreira heads into next week’s Official Sepang MotoGP test on the back of impressive progress at the Shakedown.

The LCR Honda rider began modestly with a 2min 0.894s for eighth (+2.803s) out of the nine riders on day one.

Friday saw the Brazilian break the two-minute barrier for the first time, improving to a 1m59.930s as he continued to experiment with bike set-up.

While the gap to the top was reduced to 2.022s, Moreira again finished ahead of only KTM test rider Mika Kallio.

The biggest step came on Saturday’s final day, when Moreira found more than 1.5s during a time attack, recording a best of 1m 58.338s for sixth on the timesheets.

Moreira was still 1.165s from Honda pace setter Aleix Espargaro, but ahead of rookie rival Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pramac Yamaha) for the first time this week.

“It’s been a positive test. I’ve learned many things, and lap after lap I’ve tried different setups,” Diogo Moreira said.

“On the last day, in the morning, we focused on a time attack and found good speed.

“I still need to understand more details and keep working. I can’t wait for the start of the test next week.”

Moreira and LCR will unveil their new 2026 Pro Honda livery on Sunday.

The official Sepang MotoGP test, where Moreira will face a full premier-class line-up for the first time since his Valencia debut last November, then takes place from February 3-5.