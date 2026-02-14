Jorge Lorenzo reveals biggest surprise of his new MotoGP role

Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo admits he “didn’t expect to enjoy” his new role in the paddock with Maverick Vinales as much as he has done.

The Spaniard retired from MotoGP at the end of the 2019 season, following a glittering career that saw him win three premier class titles and grands prix with Yamaha and Ducati.

Since then, Jorge Lorenzo has hosted his own MotoGP podcast on YouTube, competed in the Porsche Supercup and occasionally served as a television pundit for DAZN.

In 2026, he will return to having a full-time paddock role after signing a deal to become Maverick Vinales’ performance coach late last year.

“I enjoy it so much, more than I expected,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“I knew that I liked to teach my knowledge in other areas to my friends.

“But I didn’t expect to enjoy so much teaching what I enjoy the most, what has been my job for the last 30 years, which is the motorcycle world.

“I understood that I loved it so much. So, for me, working so hard for seven, eight, nine hours a day with Maverick is not heavy; it’s a pleasure.”

Lorenzo’s new role with Vinales has been intense, with the three-time champion pushing the Tech3 rider through a number of different training routines over the winter.

He labelled it as the “perfect job” for him.

“I cannot say that I didn’t enjoy it before, because when I retired, honestly, I enjoyed travelling so much and I enjoyed the sun and having free time and to wake up late and to have a peaceful life,” he added.

“But I think it’s very important in life to have a challenge, I found it a little bit with investment, I found it competing in cars.

“I did it with a podcast on YouTube speaking about MotoGP. But it’s not the same.

I enjoy being in the paddock so much, and if I can live this process helping Maverick, it’s fantastic.

“I don’t need to find sponsors like a team manager, I don’t risk my life on track.

“I have a lot of nerves when I see Maverick riding, but I don’t risk anymore. So, I think it’s a perfect job.”