Jorge Martin out of Australian GP in major blow to his MotoGP title hopes

Jorge Martin has been declared unfit for Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Australian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia has confirmed that Jorge Martin has suffered a fracture to his arm and will miss Sunday’s MotoGP Australian Grand Prix in a major blow to his 2026 title hopes.

The 2024 world champion crashed at the high-speed Turn 8 during the eighth lap of Saturday’s sprint race at Phillip Island.

He had been battling hard with title rival Marc Marquez for the win when the crash happened.

Martin violently bounced through the gravel trap and had to be helped away on a stretcher by the marshals.

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Following checks at the circuit’s medical centre, he was diagnosed with a fracture to his right wrist.

Aprilia has confirmed he will not race in Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix.

A statement from the team read: “Jorge Martin was taken to the circuit’s medical centre following his crash.

“The X-rays revealed a fracture of the right radius and a suspected fracture of the right ulna at the distal end.

“Martin will undergo further examinations to reach a definitive assessment of his condition.

“Martin has been declared unfit for tomorrow’s race.”

It’s a huge blow to Martin’s 2026 MotoGP title hopes, having already dropped 10 points behind Marc Marquez after the Ducati rider won Saturday’s sprint.

No recovery timeline for Martin yet

Martin came into the sprint at Phillip Island leading the championship by two points over Marquez. 

The injury comes at a terrible time in the calendar, with the Malaysian Grand Prix following next week before the scheduled trip to Qatar seven days after that. 

Jorge Martin.
Jorge Martin.
© Gold and Goose

It's unclear at this stage how long Martin will be sidelined for, with Marquez now offered a golden opportunity to snare his eighth MotoGP title. 

Martin suffered an injury-plagued first season with Aprilia in 2025, where he only competed in seven rounds. 

The Spaniard's misfortune may also provide an opportunity for team-mate Marco Bezzecchi to reignite his title hopes, though he now has a 50-point deficit to close on Marquez. 

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Jorge Martin
Aprilia Racing
Jorge Martin out of Australian GP in major blow to his MotoGP title hopes
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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