Pecco Bagnaia cagey on reason for Australia MotoGP sprint retirement

Pecco Bagnaia failed to finish the Australian GP sprint but wouldn’t say why

Bagnaia failed to finish the sprint at Phillip Island
Bagnaia failed to finish the sprint at Phillip Island
© Gold and Goose

Pecco Bagnaia wouldn’t say why he retired from Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix sprint race, only that his Ducati MotoGP bike developed a “problem”.

The double world champion’s difficult 2026 campaign failed to show signs of improvement across the first two days of the Phillip Island weekend.

He was out of the Q2 places after Friday Practice, before struggling 16th on the grid in the mixed conditions of qualifying on Saturday morning.

In the sprint, Bagnaia dropped to the back of the pack over the first two laps, before pulling into pitlane to retire.

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Australian MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“A small issue that got worse corner after corner”

Bagnaia refused to go into any details on what the issue was, simply telling reporters at Phillip Island: “Unfortunately, I had a small problem and had to retire; these things can happen.”

In Ducati’s post-race press release, Bagnaia added that the issue came on early and worsened “corner after corner”.

“It certainly wasn't the best day for us, starting with qualifying, where we didn't make the best choice in terms of strategy and rear tyre,” he said.

“I had a good start in the sprint, but then I began experiencing a small issue that got worse corner after corner, preventing me from continuing the race.

“It's a pity, but we have to focus on tomorrow's race, which is going to be a long one. The realistic goal is to finish in the top 10.”

Bagnaia laments qualifying strategy

Bagnaia stayed out on the one set of wet tyres through the damp Q1 session in qualifying on Saturday morning, while everyone ahead of him went with two sets.

He believes Ducati’s strategy was incorrect and cost him the chance to get through to the second part of qualifying.

“Let's say we got the strategy wrong by choosing the wrong tyre,” he said.

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Australian MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“It can happen, because the conditions are difficult to read, especially when you're the first out on track.

“But overall, we got the strategy wrong, and I'll be starting from further back tomorrow.

“I don't know whether I would have made it into Q2, I think I would have, but it wouldn't have changed anything compared with what happened in the race afterwards.”

Tags:

Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
Pecco Bagnaia cagey on reason for Australia MotoGP sprint retirement
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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