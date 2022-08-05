British MotoGP, Silverstone - Free Practice (2) Results

Key:

^X Rider is X positions higher than FP1.

= Rider is same position as FP1.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than FP1.

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 58.168s (2019)

Fastest race lap:

Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 59.936s (2019)

Fourth after a technical issue this morning, MotoGP champion Fabio Quartararo took over at the top during Free Practice 2 for the British MotoGP at Silverstone, ahead of Joan Mir and Maverick Vinales.

Johann Zarco's 1m 59.893s morning best was soon beaten this afternoon as Aprilia team-mates Aleix Espargaro and Vinales took early control of FP2.

Espargaro - who starts the weekend 21 points from title leader Quartararo - remained quickest until Alex Rins, on top for much of FP1, set a 1m 59.351s (on soft tyres) with 20mins remaining.

Others fitted softs for a time attack in the closing stages, when Quartararo - who again practised the Long Lap loop ahead of the penalty to be served in the early laps of Sunday's race - set the first sub 1m 59s lap of the weekend.

Mir was just 0.154s behind for Suzuki with team-mate Rins pushed down to fifth, behind Aleix Espargaro and Zarco.

Miguel Oliveira was an impressive sixth fastest for KTM, in a session where team-mate Brad Binder could only manage 21st.

Jack Miller fell at Turn 7, Stowe, where Darryn Binder also tumbled early in the session and Johann Zarco this morning, shortly after climbing to third place. The Australian finished the session in ninth for the factory Ducati team, with team-mate Francesco Bagnaia eleventh.

Enea Bastianini and then Jorge Martin tried some new vertical aerodynamic 'vanes' on the top of the rear seat unit of their Ducati machines.

Your FAVOURITE British MotoGP races & moments | Crash.net MotoGP Video of Your FAVOURITE British MotoGP races &amp; moments | Crash.net MotoGP Click to subscribe Never miss a video from Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get the latest reviews, interviews and more

Fabio Quartararo starts the British MotoGP, the first event after the summer break, with a reduced 21-point lead over Aleix Espargaro after suffering a first DNF of the season at Assen.



Crucially, the French star will also need to serve a Long Lap penalty in Sunday’s Silverstone race as punishment for forcing Espargaro off-track during the misjudged pass, which ended with the Yamaha rider on the ground before a second accident ended his Dutch drama.



Both Quartararo and Espargaro have good memories of Silverstone from last year, when Quartararo won from the Suzuki of Alex Rins and Espargaro held off the Ducati of Jack Miller to claim the RS-GP’s first-ever MotoGP podium.



Espargaro and Aprilia’s spectacular season means, despite the Assen incident and handing away another near-certain rostrum in Barcelona, the Spaniard arrives in the UK seeking a sixth podium and second win of the year.



Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco is best of the rest in third, albeit 58 points from Quartararo and still seeking a long overdue premier-class win, with Factory Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia eight points behind after taking three wins and three DNFs in the last six races.



Silverstone will be Bagnaia’s first MotoGP event since his drink-driving incident in Ibiza.



Enea Bastianini (Gresini Ducati) and Jorge Martin (Pramac) remain locked in battle to be Bagnaia’s 2023 team-mate, with Silverstone likely to be their last chance to impress before an end-of-August decision is made.



Triple race winner Bastianini has slipped to fifth in the standings after his early season heroics, with 2021 winner Martin currently eleventh with two second-places.



Just two points separate Brad Binder and future KTM team-mate Miller in the fight for sixth in the championship, with the same slim margin splitting Joan Mir and Alex Rins in their last season as Suzuki team-mates.



While Rins officially confirmed a switch to LCR Honda during the summer break, Mir’s expected move to Repsol Honda in place of Pol Espargaro is still to be confirmed.



With Marc Marquez still recovering from his latest arm surgery, Espargaro – tipped to make a return to KTM and Tech3 next season - is again partnered by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl this weekend.

2022 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday August 5

9am - Moto3 Free Practice 1

9.55am - MotoGP Free Practice 1

10.55am - Moto2 Free Practice 1

1.15pm - Moto3 Free Practice 2

2.10pm - MotoGP Free Practice 2

3.10pm - Moto2 Free Practice 2

Saturday August 6

9am - Moto3 Free Practice 3

9.55am - MotoGP Free Practice 3

10.55am - Moto2 Free Practice 2

12.35pm - Moto3 Qualifying 1

1pm - Moto3 Qualifying 2

1.30pm - MotoGP Free Practice 4

2.10pm - MotoGP Qualifying 1

2.35pm - MotoGP Qualifying 2

3.10pm - Moto2 Qualifying 1

3.35pm - Moto2 Qualifying 2

Sunday August 7

9.20am - Moto3 warm-up

9.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10.10am - Moto2 warm-up

11.20am - Moto3 race

1pm - MotoGP race

2.30pm - Moto2 race



