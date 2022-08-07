2022 British MotoGP, Silverstone Circuit - Race Results

7 Aug 2022
Francesco Bagnaia, British MotoGP, 5 August

Race results from the British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 12 (of 20) in the 2022 world championship.

 

British MotoGP, Silverstone - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeam
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)
2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP)
3Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)
4Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)
5Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)
6Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)
7Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
9Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP)
10Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
12Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
13Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)
14Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
15Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
16Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU RNF Yamaha (YZR-M1)
17Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)
18Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*
19Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)
20Darryn BinderRSAWithU RNF Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
21Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*
22Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*
 Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
 Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)

TIMES TO FOLLOW

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia holds off a charging Maverick Vinales to win the British MotoGP at Silverstone, with Jack Miller making it two factory Ducatis on the podium.

With a Long Lap penalty for Fabio Quartararo and injuries for Aleix Espargaro, the title leaders were left to play supporting roles, eventually finishing eighth and ninth respectively.

 