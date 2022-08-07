2022 British MotoGP, Silverstone Circuit - Race Results
Race results from the British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 12 (of 20) in the 2022 world championship.
|British MotoGP, Silverstone - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP)
|3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|6
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|9
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP)
|10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|13
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|14
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|16
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU RNF Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|17
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|18
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|19
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|20
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU RNF Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|21
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|22
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
TIMES TO FOLLOW
* Rookie
Francesco Bagnaia holds off a charging Maverick Vinales to win the British MotoGP at Silverstone, with Jack Miller making it two factory Ducatis on the podium.
With a Long Lap penalty for Fabio Quartararo and injuries for Aleix Espargaro, the title leaders were left to play supporting roles, eventually finishing eighth and ninth respectively.