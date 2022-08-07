British MotoGP at Silverstone: New 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after the British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 12 (of 20) in the 2022 world championship.
|Silverstone: MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|180
|2
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|158
|(-22)
|3
|^1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|131
|(-49)
|4
|^1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|118
|(-62)
|5
|˅2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|114
|(-66)
|6
|^1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|107
|(-73)
|7
|˅1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|98
|(-82)
|8
|^1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|84
|(-96)
|9
|^3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|82
|(-98)
|10
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|81
|(-99)
|11
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|81
|(-99)
|12
|˅4
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|77
|(-103)
|13
|^1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|61
|(-119)
|14
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|60
|(-120)
|15
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|56
|(-124)
|16
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|45
|(-135)
|17
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|42
|(-138)
|18
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|27
|(-153)
|19
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|26
|(-154)
|20
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|18
|(-162)
|21
|=
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|10
|(-170)
|22
|=
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|10
|(-170)
|23
|=
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|(-171)
|24
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|5
|(-175)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie