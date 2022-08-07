British MotoGP at Silverstone: New 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings

7 Aug 2022
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP race, British MotoGP, 7 August

New World Championship standings after the British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 12 (of 20) in the 2022 world championship.

Silverstone: MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)180 
2=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)158(-22)
3^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)131(-49)
4^1Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)118(-62)
5˅2Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)114(-66)
6^1Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)107(-73)
7˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)98(-82)
8^1Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)84(-96)
9^3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)82(-98)
10=Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)81(-99)
11=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)81(-99)
12˅4Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-103)
13^1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*61(-119)
14˅1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)60(-120)
15=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)56(-124)
16=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)45(-135)
17=Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)42(-138)
18=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)27(-153)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)26(-154)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*18(-162)
21=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*10(-170)
22=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)10(-170)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-171)
24=Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*5(-175)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

