Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (4) Results

Previous Red Bull Ring MotoGP records (no chicane):

Best lap:

Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 22.643s (2021)

Fastest race lap:

Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati 1m 23.827s (2019)

Enea Bastianini set the pace during final practice for the Austrian MotoGP as Ducati's formidable form continued at the Red Bull Ring.

Desmosedicis had filled the top six positions heading into the closing stages, before Yamaha's world champion Fabio Quartararo and Suzuki's Joan Mir broke the formation by snatching fourth and seventh.

Factory Ducati star Francesco Bagnaia, winner of the last two races, lost the front and fell from his factory Ducati at Turn 9, midway through the 30 minutes on his way to third.

Title leaders Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro were just 16th and 9th respectively heading into the closing stages, suggesting both could be in for a tough race tomorrow, before Quartararo improved on a soft rear while Espargaro settled in tenth on the medium.

Andrea Dovizioso, taking part in his penultimate grand prix at a venue where he has celebrated some of his most memorable race wins, fell at Turn 1.

Hard front tyres and medium rears were the preferred choice this afternoon, but bike swaps were also being practiced, with rain a threat for the remainder of the weekend.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten after third free practice, including Aleix Espargaro, will now get underway.

Austrian MotoGP - Race weekend schedule (UK time)

Fabio Quartararo takes a 22-point lead over Aleix Espargaro into this weekend’s Austrian MotoGP, but it is third in the standings Francesco Bagnaia who is very much the man of the moment.The Ducati star had been 91 points behind Quartararo but victories at Assen and Silverstone, combined with problems for the title leaders, mean Bagnaia has slashed the gap to 49 points from the top with eight rounds to go.That’s still a hefty margin, but from last year’s performances Bagnaia could be the man to beat not only at the Red Bull Ring this weekend, where he led for the opening 24 laps until a rain storm arrived last year, but also the following Misano (won the first race, fell while leading the second) and Aragon (winner) rounds.The lack of long corners at the Red Bull Ring, combined with hard braking and acceleration, has certainly made the venue a Ducati favourite in the past. Andrea Iannone gave the factory its first race win since Casey Stoner at the 2016 round, followed by victories for Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo in 2017 and 2018, then Dovizioso again in 2019.The 2020 Covid calendar featured two Red Bull Ring races. Dovizioso claimed what looks set to be his final MotoGP victory in the first race, before Miguel Oliveira finally broke the Ducati dominance – and made history for Tech3 KTM – with a debut win in the second.Austrian again made two appearances last season, with a debut win for Pramac Ducati and Jorge Martin in the first being followed by a brave slicks-in-the-rain triumph for KTM’s Brad Binder in the second.Maverick Vinales missed the second event after being suspended by Yamaha for deliberately over-revving his engine, following technical issues, the previous weekend.Vinales wouldn’t ride an M1 again, but returns in red hot form on the Aprilia RS-GP with podiums at the last two races, including finishing second by just 0.426s to Bagnaia last time at Silverstone.KTM has revealed more of its 2023 rider line-up this weekend by confirming the return of Pol Espargaro at Tech3, while Austria is also the last chance for Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin to impress Ducati before a decision is made on who will replace Jack Miller, alongside Bagnaia, at the factory team in 2023.

Friday 19 August

7.25am - MotoE FP1

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

11.35am - MotoE FP2

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1

4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2

Saturday 20 August

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

3.15pm - MotoE race 1

Sunday 21 August

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

2.30pm - MotoE race