Misano: New 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings

Misano: 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 211 2 ^1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 181 (-30) 3 ˅1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 178 (-33) 4 ^2 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) 138 (-73) 5 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 125 (-86) 6 ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 123 (-88) 7 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 115 (-96) 8 ^3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 101 (-110) 9 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 101 (-110) 10 ˅1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 94 (-117) 11 ˅1 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) 90 (-121) 12 ^1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 82 (-129) 13 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 77 (-134) 14 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* 68 (-143) 15 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 60 (-151) 16 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 46 (-165) 17 = Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 42 (-169) 18 = Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 35 (-176) 19 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 26 (-185) 20 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* 23 (-188) 21 = Andrea Dovizioso ITA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) 15 (-196) 22 = Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* 10 (-201) 23 = Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 9 (-202) 24 = Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 8 (-203)

Fabio Quartararo has a new nearest MotoGP title rival with Francesco Bagnaia moving into second in the world championship, after taking a fourth win in a row - and sixth of the season - at Misano.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie