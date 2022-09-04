Misano: New 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings

4 Sep 2022
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, San Marino MotoGP, 3 September

New World Championship standings after the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 14 (of 20) in the 2022 world championship.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)211 
2^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)181(-30)
3˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)178(-33)
4^2Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)138(-73)
5˅1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)125(-86)
6˅1Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)123(-88)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)115(-96)
8^3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)101(-110)
9˅1Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)101(-110)
10˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)94(-117)
11˅1Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)90(-121)
12^1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)82(-129)
13˅1Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-134)
14=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*68(-143)
15=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)60(-151)
16=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-165)
17=Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)42(-169)
18=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)35(-176)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)26(-185)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-188)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-196)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*10(-201)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-202)
24=Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*8(-203)

Fabio Quartararo has a new nearest MotoGP title rival with Francesco Bagnaia moving into second in the world championship, after taking a fourth win in a row - and sixth of the season - at Misano.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

 

 