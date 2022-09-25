2022 Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix, Motegi - Race Results

Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix, Motegi - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Izan Guevara SPA Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 39m 26.526s 2 Dennis Foggia ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) 39m 27.119s 3 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 39m 28.267s 4 Sergio Garcia SPA Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 39m 35.864s 5 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 39m 35.940s 6 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 39m 36.269s 7 John McPhee GBR Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 39m 36.341s 8 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 39m 42.016s 9 Andrea Migno ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 39m 42.099s 10 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 39m 42.213s 11 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 39m 48.549s 12 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 39m 49.182s 13 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 39m 49.440s 14 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 39m 50.945s 15 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 39m 56.894s 16 Elia Bartolini ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 40m 11.596s 17 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 40m 11.725s 18 Adrian Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 40m 15.057s 19 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 40m 19.785s 20 Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 40m 32.582s 21 Kaito Toba JPN CIP Green Power (KTM) +3 laps Jaume Masia SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) DNF Lorenzo Fellon FRA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF Nicola Fabio Carraro ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) DNF Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) DNF Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) DNF Kanta Hamada JPN Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF Carlos Tatay SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) DNF Joel Kelso AUS CIP Green Power (KTM) DNF Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) DNF

Title leader Izan Guevara holds off Dennis Foggia and Ayumu Sasaki to win the Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix at Motegi

Guevara, who failed to set a lap time in warm-up after tangling with John McPhee on a straight, charged from ninth to first on the opening lap but was soon under attack from home star Sasaki, with Foggia and later Jauma Masia soon lurking just behind.

Guevara attempted to break away from his pursuers with 4 laps to go, with Masia suffering a big highside from second as he tried to stay in touch.

Foggia's Leopard team-mate Tatsuki Suzuki, who qualified on pole position, was among the other fallers.

Guevara's world championship rival and team-mate Sergio Garcia was unable to make an impact on the podium places, leaving him 45-points behind with four rounds to go.

Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 23rd

05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1

06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1

07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1

Saturday September 24th

01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2

01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2

02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2

04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1

05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2

05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1

05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2

06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3

07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1

07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2

Sunday September 25th

02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up

02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up

02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up

04:00 Moto3 Race

05:20 Moto2 Race

07:00 MotoGP Race