2022 Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix, Motegi - Race Results
Race results from the 2022 Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix at Motegi.
|Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix, Motegi - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|39m 26.526s
|2
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|39m 27.119s
|3
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|39m 28.267s
|4
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|39m 35.864s
|5
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|39m 35.940s
|6
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|39m 36.269s
|7
|John McPhee
|GBR
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|39m 36.341s
|8
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|39m 42.016s
|9
|Andrea Migno
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|39m 42.099s
|10
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|39m 42.213s
|11
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|39m 48.549s
|12
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|39m 49.182s
|13
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|39m 49.440s
|14
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|39m 50.945s
|15
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|39m 56.894s
|16
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|40m 11.596s
|17
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|40m 11.725s
|18
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|40m 15.057s
|19
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|40m 19.785s
|20
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|40m 32.582s
|21
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|+3 laps
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Kanta Hamada
|JPN
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|DNF
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|DNF
Title leader Izan Guevara holds off Dennis Foggia and Ayumu Sasaki to win the Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix at Motegi
Guevara, who failed to set a lap time in warm-up after tangling with John McPhee on a straight, charged from ninth to first on the opening lap but was soon under attack from home star Sasaki, with Foggia and later Jauma Masia soon lurking just behind.
Guevara attempted to break away from his pursuers with 4 laps to go, with Masia suffering a big highside from second as he tried to stay in touch.
Foggia's Leopard team-mate Tatsuki Suzuki, who qualified on pole position, was among the other fallers.
Guevara's world championship rival and team-mate Sergio Garcia was unable to make an impact on the podium places, leaving him 45-points behind with four rounds to go.
Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 23rd
05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1
06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1
07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1
Saturday September 24th
01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2
01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2
02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2
04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1
05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2
05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1
05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2
06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3
07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1
07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2
Sunday September 25th
02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up
02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up
02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up
04:00 Moto3 Race
05:20 Moto2 Race
07:00 MotoGP Race