2022 Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix, Motegi - Race Results

25 Sep 2022
Izan Guevara, Moto3, Japanese MotoGP, 23 September

Race results from the 2022 Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix at Motegi.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Izan GuevaraSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)39m 26.526s
2Dennis FoggiaITALeopard Racing(Honda)39m 27.119s
3Ayumu SasakiJPNSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)39m 28.267s
4Sergio GarciaSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)39m 35.864s
5David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)39m 35.940s
6Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)39m 36.269s
7John McPheeGBRSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)39m 36.341s
8Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)39m 42.016s
9Andrea MignoITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)39m 42.099s
10Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)39m 42.213s
11Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)39m 48.549s
12Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)39m 49.182s
13Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)39m 49.440s
14Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)39m 50.945s
15Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)39m 56.894s
16Elia BartoliniITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)40m 11.596s
17Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)40m 11.725s
18Adrian FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)40m 15.057s
19Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)40m 19.785s
20Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)40m 32.582s
21Kaito TobaJPNCIP Green Power(KTM)+3 laps 
 Jaume MasiaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)DNF 
 Lorenzo FellonFRASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)DNF 
 Nicola Fabio CarraroITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)DNF 
 Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)DNF 
 Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)DNF 
 Kanta HamadaJPNRivacold Snipers Team(Honda)DNF 
 Carlos TataySPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)DNF 
 Joel KelsoAUSCIP Green Power(KTM)DNF 
 Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)DNF 

Title leader Izan Guevara holds off Dennis Foggia and Ayumu Sasaki to win the Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix at Motegi

Guevara, who failed to set a lap time in warm-up after tangling with John McPhee on a straight, charged from ninth to first on the opening lap but was soon under attack from home star Sasaki, with Foggia and later Jauma Masia soon lurking just behind.

Guevara attempted to break away from his pursuers with 4 laps to go, with Masia suffering a big highside from second as he tried to stay in touch.

Foggia's Leopard team-mate Tatsuki Suzuki, who qualified on pole position, was among the other fallers.

Guevara's world championship rival and team-mate Sergio Garcia was unable to make an impact on the podium places, leaving him 45-points behind with four rounds to go.

Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 23rd 

05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1

06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1

07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1

Saturday September 24th

01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2

01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2

02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2

04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1

05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2

05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1

05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2

06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3

07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1

07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2

Sunday September 25th 

02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up

02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up

02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up

04:00 Moto3 Race

05:20 Moto2 Race

07:00 MotoGP Race

 