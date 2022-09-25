2022 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Warm-up Results

Peter McLaren's picture
25 Sep 2022
Jorge

Warm-up results from the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi, round 16 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.

Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)1'45.085s9/11315k
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.285s4/11309k
3Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.306s6/11314k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.347s6/12314k
5Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.424s7/11310k
6Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)+0.441s7/11314k
7Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.498s5/9310k
8Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.499s6/10312k
9Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.551s8/11317k
10Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.558s9/11311k
11Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.661s5/10312k
12Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*+0.711s6/12311k
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.717s8/11311k
14Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)+0.752s8/11309k
15Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.758s8/11309k
16Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.810s6/12307k
17Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.828s8/11317k
18Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*+0.852s7/11313k
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.962s10/11309k
20Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.313s3/10310k
21Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.315s10/11309k
22Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+1.453s8/11310k
23Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.454s4/11308k
24Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHRC Team (RC213V)+1.745s6/9308k
25Takuya TsudaJPNSuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+2.460s10/11304k

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 43.790s (2015)
Fastest race lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 45.350s (2014)

Jorge Martin leads a sunny morning warm-up for the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

With only one dry session (the lone Friday practice) heading into race day, choosing between the soft and medium rear tyre options was expected to be top of the priority list for most riders this morning.

However, hard rears also made an appearance, especially for the Ducatis, in response to the best weather of the weekend.

With eight bikes on the grid, it was probably not by accident that the Italian factory had some riders on each of the three tyre options this morning, Gresini's Enea Bastianini and Fabio di Giannantonio putting laps on the soft rear.

Yamaha's world championship leader Fabio Quartararo, who will start just 9th on the grid, set the early pace on a hard front and medium rear, with the Desmosedicis of Jack Miller (hard-hard), Jorge Martin (hard-medium) and Francesco Bagnaia (hard-hard) close behind.

Pramac's Martin, fifth in qualifying, then moved ahead of Quartararo to finish 0.285s clear.

Factory Ducati team-mates, Miller and Bagnaia, a frustrated 12th in the wet on Saturday, with Aprilia's Maverick Vinales and Aragon winner Bastianini (just 15th on the grid) completing the top six.

Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez, who took his first pole position in three years during Saturday's wet qualifying, but has been playing down his chances in the dry, fell on his final lap while trying the hard-hard tyres on his way to seventh.

The Spaniard's fall was an exact replica of an accident for team-mate Pol Espargaro, at the same Turn 9, earlier in the session.

VR46's Marco Bezzecchi was another late faller, at Turn 10.

Aleix Espargaro, who will head the title trio by starting sixth on the grid, stopped a few metres after leaving the Aprilia pits with some kind of issue with the front of his RS-GP.

The problem was soon corrected and the Spaniard went on to claim eighth ahead of Johann Zarco, who starts second this afternoon, and KTM's Miguel Oliveira.

KTM team-mate Brad Binder, who will start from his first MotoGP front row this afternoon, was 13th.

HRC wild-card Tetsuta Nagashima had a problem on his out lap.

Who will be MotoGP World CHAMPION in 2022? | MotoGP 2022 Crash.net


Just 17 points cover Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro at the top of the MotoGP World Championship standings as the series head into the unknown with its first Asian and Australian races since 2019.

Quartararo’s opening lap accident with Marc Marquez at Aragon, combined with Bagnaia’s second place behind Enea Bastianini, has put the factory Ducati star just 10 points from the Monster Yamaha rider, with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro also back in the hunt in third.

Home star Takaaki Nakagami has been passed fit to ride despite requiring surgery for injuries to his fingers in last Sunday’s clash with Marquez at Aragon.

The tight travel window to transport freight from Aragon to Motegi means a revised practice schedule in Japan, with a delayed and extended opening practice session running from 15:05-16:20 on Friday. Free Practice 2 is pushed over to Saturday morning with FP3 will be reduced to 30-minutes (replacing the usual FP4), followed by Qualifying 1 and Qualifying 2.

The absence of Motegi from the calendar in both 2020 and 2021, due to Covid restrictions, means ten of the full-time riders have never raced at the circuit in the premier class: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.

Also on track this weekend will be Suzuki test rider Takuya Tsuda and Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima. Both have been entered as wild-cards in front of their home fans this weekend, although Tsuda will now technically be replacing the injured Joan Mir.

Following Andrea Dovizioso’s retirement, Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow will be starting his second weekend at RNF, where he will complete the season alongside Darryn Binder. Unlike most of the grid, Crutchlow has some private testing experience at Motegi this year.

Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 23rd 

05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1

06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1

07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1

Saturday September 24th

01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2

01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2

02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2

04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1

05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2

05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1

05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2

06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3

07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1

07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2

Sunday September 25th 

02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up

02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up

02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up

04:00 Moto3 Race

05:20 Moto2 Race

07:00 MotoGP Race

Aragon: MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)211 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)201(-10)
3=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)194(-17)
4=Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)163(-48)
5^1Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)134(-77)
6˅1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)133(-78)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)128(-83)
8^1Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)108(-103)
9^1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)104(-107)
10˅2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)104(-107)
11=Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)95(-116)
12=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)91(-120)
13=Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-134)
14=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*74(-137)
15=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)60(-151)
16=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-165)
17=Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)43(-168)
18=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)39(-172)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)26(-185)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-188)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-196)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*10(-201)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-202)
24=Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*8(-203)
25=Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-209)
26NACal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)2(-209)
 