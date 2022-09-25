The Italian, dropped by Speed Up after a best finish of eleventh in the opening five rounds of the Moto2 season, will return to the Moto3 class where he has claimed 13 race wins.

Fenati enjoyed his best grand prix season with Snipers in 2017, taking three wins and second in the world championship.

But a step up to Moto2 with the team ended in controversy when he grabbed Stefano Manzi’s front brake at Misano the following year.

Who will be MotoGP World CHAMPION in 2022? | MotoGP 2022 Crash.net Video of Who will be MotoGP World CHAMPION in 2022? | MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

"We are happy to rejoin Romano in the Snipers family,” said team principal Mirko Cecchini. “We are sure that his talent and experience will help the whole team to increase its value.

"We both come from a delicate season in which neither of us, for reasons different, has achieved their goals. The desire for revenge will surely guide us in the new adventure. Welcome back Romano!"

"I'm happy to return to the Cecchini family, here I was vice world champion and we had a lot of fun in those years,” Fenati said. “I have no expectations other than to return to a serene and clear climate inside the garage where we can work better. "

After three more seasons - and three wins - in Moto3 from 2019-2021, Fenati made a second attempt at Moto2 this season with Speed Up - but was replaced by Alonso Lopez from Le Mans. Rookie Lopez took his first race win at Misano.

As well as four victories for Snipers, Fenati has also won Moto3 races for Team Italian (1), VR46 (6) and Max Biaggi's Sterilgarda team (2).

27-years-old in January means Fenati has a maximum of two more seasons in Moto3.