2022 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Free Practice (2) Results
Free Practice (2) results from the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 18 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.
|2022 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Free Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU RNF Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP)
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|8
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|10
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|13
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|15
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|17
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|18
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|19
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|20
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|21
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP)
|22
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|23
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|24
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU RNF Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
TIMES TO FOLLOW
* Rookie
Official Sepang MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 1m 58.303s (2019)
Fastest race lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 2m 0.606s (2015)
Unofficial Sepang MotoGP lap record:
Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati 1m 58.131s (2022 testing)
Cal Crutchlow delights the home RNF Yamaha team by snatching first place at the end of a damp Free Practice 2 for the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.
A sunny blue sky greeted the premier class for the delayed FP2 session, allowing the likes of Yamaha test rider and RNF stand-in Crutchlow to make a late switch to slicks, but lap times from the fully dry morning session were never threatened.
That meant KTM's Brad Binder finishes day one at the head of the standings, with Fabio Quartararo the only rider in the title top three currently holding direct access to Qualifying 2.
Quartararo, whose title hopes have taken a big hit by slipping 14-points from Bagnaia after falling at Phillip Island, was seventh this morning but quickest for much of the session and the top rider not to switch to new tyres.
That top ten place proved significant when a torrential downpour drenched the Sepang circuit during Moto2 FP2 session, causing a one-hour delay in proceedings.
Bagnaia, who needs to finish in the top five to have a chance of lifting the title this weekend, was eleventh this morning having also avoided new rubber then second to Crutchlow this afternoon. However he must now cross his fingers for a dry Saturday morning to avoid a nervous trip to Qualifying 1.
The same goes for third-in-the-standings Aleix Espargaro who, after a miserable morning in which technical issues and a fall left him with just five laps on track, had no chance to improve on his lowly 20th position.
Espargaro must beat Bagnaia by three points on Sunday to remain in the title chase heading to Valencia.
Quartararo's Monster Yamaha team-mate Franco Morbidelli set the early pace in the wet FP2, with Johann Zarco - as at Buriram - getting stronger on a drying track to move ahead in the middle stages.
Morbidelli - whose best result of seventh this season came in the wet Mandalika round - and Zarco traded places several more times before Crutchlow (still on the medium wets) briefly took P1 on the edge of the final ten minutes.
But lap times were still changing fast, Morbidelli then getting to within 10-seconds of Binder's slick tyre time in FP1, prompting Alex Marquez to fit slicks and pull 0.7s clear.
The LCR Honda rider was ultimately pushed to third by Crutchlow and world championship leader Bagnaia, whose team-mate Jack Miller completed the top four after also switching to slicks for the final minutes.
The title contenders had made a sedate start to the afternoon, Quartararo holding 18th, Bagnaia 22nd and Espargaro 24th and last after the opening 15mins.
Bagnaia and Quartararo both featured at the front but while Bagnaia tried slicks, Quartararo stuck with wets and slipped to ninth. Espargaro dropped back to 21st after rising to the edge of the top ten.
Pol Espargaro will have a three-place grid penalty on Sunday for 're-joining the track unsafely and creating a dangerous situation for another rider' (Johann Zarco) in FP1.
Friday was expected to see the best of the weather, with more thunderstorms a threat for the rest of the weekend.
- Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Free Practice (1) Results
- Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Free Practice (2) Results
- Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix, Sepang - Free Practice (2) Results
- What result does Francesco Bagnaia need to be MotoGP champion at Sepang?
Free Practice 1
Brad Binder surprised by grabbing the top spot for KTM at the end of opening practice for the 2022 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang as Alex Rins (Suzuki), Marc Marquez (Honda) and Enea Bastianini (Ducati) made it four different manufacturers at the head of the timesheets.
But Fabio Quartararo, who lost the title lead to Francesco Bagnaia by 14 points after falling at Phillip Island last Sunday and must go on the attack this weekend, was the man to beat for much of the session on used tyres.
Nightmare for Aleix Espargaro
A furious third-in-the-standings Aleix Espargaro, who has already complained of too many Aprilia mistakes in recent events and must beat Bagnaia by at least 3 points on Sunday to avoid slipping out of title contention, suffered a nightmare start to the weekend - registering just five laps.
An early technical delay was followed by an out-lap crash at Turn 8, before Espargaro returned on his other bike - but was soon raising his hand on the straight with some kind of technical problem, thought to be a warning light. That left the #41 to sit in the pits, head in his hands, as the team tried unsuccessfully to fix the problem.
Team-mate Maverick Vinales was also waving his hand, albeit in frustration, after a cornering scare on his RS-GP. Vinales later came close to tagging the back of Bagnaia on an out-lap.
Advantage Quartararo on used tyres
Quartararo kept lowering his best time to keep his Monster Yamaha up front for much of the session, his only troubles being the occasional wide moment and something bothering him on the left handlebar.
Enea Bastianini - quickest with an unofficial lap record at the February test - soon slotted his Gresini Ducati into second between Quartararo and Marc Marquez.
The lead trio remained in place until new tyre time attacks, signalled by Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin taking a new hard rear to the top by 0.438s.
Marc Marquez opted for a more conventional soft rear to pip Martin of P1, but the variety continued when Binder took a new medium to the best time of the morning on his 18th and final lap.
Binder said yesterday that he was very interested to see how much the RC16 has improved after a tough pre-season test at Sepang.
Phillip Island winner Rins was just 0.097s slower for Suzuki, with the top six within half-a-second and Quartararo - who didn't set a time attack - best of the rest in seventh.
Bagnaia, who must finish in the top five to have any chance of lifting the title this weekend, held sixth by the midway stage before finishing in eleventh (+1.291s) having also avoided new rubber.
Newly crowned rookie of the year Marco Bezzecchi was the first faller of the weekend, sliding off his VR46 Ducati at Turn 1 after just five minutes.
Fellow rookie Darryn Binder (RNF Yamaha) fell with 15mins to go.
|2022 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'59.479s
|18/18
|330k
|2
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.097s
|17/17
|333k
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.144s
|14/15
|330k
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|+0.396s
|15/15
|332k
|5
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.472s
|15/16
|331k
|6
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.487s
|15/17
|329k
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.064s
|7/18
|330k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|+1.073s
|14/15
|329k
|9
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+1.254s
|10/14
|329k
|10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|+1.288s
|8/13
|329k
|11
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+1.291s
|15/15
|334k
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.292s
|6/17
|326k
|13
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.536s
|16/16
|328k
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+1.555s
|14/15
|333k
|15
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+1.569s
|8/16
|330k
|16
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.721s
|4/15
|332k
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.768s
|5/17
|327k
|18
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|+1.772s
|6/16
|328k
|19
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+1.849s
|11/16
|329k
|20
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+2.175s
|4/5
|324k
|21
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+2.225s
|16/17
|323k
|22
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|+2.352s
|9/10
|324k
|23
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+2.352s
|4/16
|325k
|24
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+3.387s
|12/17
|328k
After more title chase drama in Phillip Island, Francesco Bagnaia not only leads the MotoGP standings for the first time but can be crowned champion this weekend.
A 14-point advantage over Fabio Quartararo and 27-point lead over Aleix Espargaro means Bagnaia will become Ducati’s first champion since Casey Stoner if he scores at least 11 points more than Quartararo on Sunday and loses no more than 2 points to Espargaro.
That means Bagnaia must at least finish in the top five, which would also automatically rule Enea Bastianini (42 points behind and the final rider still in mathematical contention) out of the championship fight with only the Valencia finale to go.
Takaaki Nakagami is again absent due to hand injuries from Aragon and is replaced at LCR by Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima.
Covid restrictions forced the cancellation of the Malaysian MotoGP in 2020 and 2021, meaning ten of the full-time riders have no premier-class race experience at Sepang: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.
However, all riders and teams took part in official pre-season testing at the track in February.
Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)
Friday October 21
2am - Moto3 FP1
2.55am - Moto2 FP1
3.50am - MotoGP FP1
6.15am - Moto3 FP2
7.10am - Moto2 FP2
8.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 22
2am - Moto3 FP3
2.55am - Moto2 FP3
3.50am - MotoGP FP3
5.35am - Moto3 Q1
6am - Moto3 Q2
6.30am - Moto2 Q1
6.55am - Moto2 Q2
7.25am - MotoGP FP4
8.05am - MotoGP Q1
8.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 23
3am - Moto3 warm-up
3.20am - Moto2 warm-up
3.40am - MotoGP warm-up
5am - Moto3 race
6.20am - Moto2 race
8am - MotoGP race
|Phillip Island, Australia: New 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|^1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|233
|2
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|219
|(-14)
|3
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|206
|(-27)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|191
|(-42)
|5
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|179
|(-54)
|6
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|160
|(-73)
|7
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|159
|(-74)
|8
|^3
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|137
|(-96)
|9
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|136
|(-97)
|10
|˅2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|135
|(-98)
|11
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|122
|(-111)
|12
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|111
|(-122)
|13
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|104
|(-129)
|14
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|93
|(-140)
|15
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|77
|(-156)
|16
|^1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|54
|(-179)
|17
|˅1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|50
|(-183)
|18
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|46
|(-187)
|19
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-202)
|20
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|23
|(-210)
|21
|=
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-218)
|22
|=
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|12
|(-221)
|23
|=
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|10
|(-223)
|24
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|(-224)
|25
|=
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-227)
|26
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-231)