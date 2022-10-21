2022 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Free Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU RNF Yamaha (YZR-M1) 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 3 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 4 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 5 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP) 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 8 Joan Mir SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 10 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 11 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) 12 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 13 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* 14 Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 15 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 17 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 18 Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 19 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* 20 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 21 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP) 22 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) 23 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 24 Darryn Binder RSA WithU RNF Yamaha (YZR-M1)*

TIMES TO FOLLOW

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 1m 58.303s (2019)

Fastest race lap:

Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 2m 0.606s (2015)



Unofficial Sepang MotoGP lap record:

Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati 1m 58.131s (2022 testing)

Cal Crutchlow delights the home RNF Yamaha team by snatching first place at the end of a damp Free Practice 2 for the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

A sunny blue sky greeted the premier class for the delayed FP2 session, allowing the likes of Yamaha test rider and RNF stand-in Crutchlow to make a late switch to slicks, but lap times from the fully dry morning session were never threatened.

That meant KTM's Brad Binder finishes day one at the head of the standings, with Fabio Quartararo the only rider in the title top three currently holding direct access to Qualifying 2.

Quartararo, whose title hopes have taken a big hit by slipping 14-points from Bagnaia after falling at Phillip Island, was seventh this morning but quickest for much of the session and the top rider not to switch to new tyres.

That top ten place proved significant when a torrential downpour drenched the Sepang circuit during Moto2 FP2 session, causing a one-hour delay in proceedings.

Bagnaia, who needs to finish in the top five to have a chance of lifting the title this weekend, was eleventh this morning having also avoided new rubber then second to Crutchlow this afternoon. However he must now cross his fingers for a dry Saturday morning to avoid a nervous trip to Qualifying 1.

The same goes for third-in-the-standings Aleix Espargaro who, after a miserable morning in which technical issues and a fall left him with just five laps on track, had no chance to improve on his lowly 20th position.

Espargaro must beat Bagnaia by three points on Sunday to remain in the title chase heading to Valencia.

Quartararo's Monster Yamaha team-mate Franco Morbidelli set the early pace in the wet FP2, with Johann Zarco - as at Buriram - getting stronger on a drying track to move ahead in the middle stages.

Morbidelli - whose best result of seventh this season came in the wet Mandalika round - and Zarco traded places several more times before Crutchlow (still on the medium wets) briefly took P1 on the edge of the final ten minutes.

But lap times were still changing fast, Morbidelli then getting to within 10-seconds of Binder's slick tyre time in FP1, prompting Alex Marquez to fit slicks and pull 0.7s clear.

The LCR Honda rider was ultimately pushed to third by Crutchlow and world championship leader Bagnaia, whose team-mate Jack Miller completed the top four after also switching to slicks for the final minutes.

The title contenders had made a sedate start to the afternoon, Quartararo holding 18th, Bagnaia 22nd and Espargaro 24th and last after the opening 15mins.

Bagnaia and Quartararo both featured at the front but while Bagnaia tried slicks, Quartararo stuck with wets and slipped to ninth. Espargaro dropped back to 21st after rising to the edge of the top ten.

Pol Espargaro will have a three-place grid penalty on Sunday for 're-joining the track unsafely and creating a dangerous situation for another rider' (Johann Zarco) in FP1.

Friday was expected to see the best of the weather, with more thunderstorms a threat for the rest of the weekend.

Free Practice 1

Brad Binder surprised by grabbing the top spot for KTM at the end of opening practice for the 2022 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang as Alex Rins (Suzuki), Marc Marquez (Honda) and Enea Bastianini (Ducati) made it four different manufacturers at the head of the timesheets.

But Fabio Quartararo, who lost the title lead to Francesco Bagnaia by 14 points after falling at Phillip Island last Sunday and must go on the attack this weekend, was the man to beat for much of the session on used tyres.

Nightmare for Aleix Espargaro

A furious third-in-the-standings Aleix Espargaro, who has already complained of too many Aprilia mistakes in recent events and must beat Bagnaia by at least 3 points on Sunday to avoid slipping out of title contention, suffered a nightmare start to the weekend - registering just five laps.

An early technical delay was followed by an out-lap crash at Turn 8, before Espargaro returned on his other bike - but was soon raising his hand on the straight with some kind of technical problem, thought to be a warning light. That left the #41 to sit in the pits, head in his hands, as the team tried unsuccessfully to fix the problem.

Team-mate Maverick Vinales was also waving his hand, albeit in frustration, after a cornering scare on his RS-GP. Vinales later came close to tagging the back of Bagnaia on an out-lap.

Advantage Quartararo on used tyres

Quartararo kept lowering his best time to keep his Monster Yamaha up front for much of the session, his only troubles being the occasional wide moment and something bothering him on the left handlebar.

Enea Bastianini - quickest with an unofficial lap record at the February test - soon slotted his Gresini Ducati into second between Quartararo and Marc Marquez.

The lead trio remained in place until new tyre time attacks, signalled by Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin taking a new hard rear to the top by 0.438s.

Marc Marquez opted for a more conventional soft rear to pip Martin of P1, but the variety continued when Binder took a new medium to the best time of the morning on his 18th and final lap.

Binder said yesterday that he was very interested to see how much the RC16 has improved after a tough pre-season test at Sepang.

Phillip Island winner Rins was just 0.097s slower for Suzuki, with the top six within half-a-second and Quartararo - who didn't set a time attack - best of the rest in seventh.

Bagnaia, who must finish in the top five to have any chance of lifting the title this weekend, held sixth by the midway stage before finishing in eleventh (+1.291s) having also avoided new rubber.

Newly crowned rookie of the year Marco Bezzecchi was the first faller of the weekend, sliding off his VR46 Ducati at Turn 1 after just five minutes.

Fellow rookie Darryn Binder (RNF Yamaha) fell with 15mins to go.

2022 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'59.479s 18/18 330k 2 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.097s 17/17 333k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.144s 14/15 330k 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) +0.396s 15/15 332k 5 Joan Mir SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.472s 15/16 331k 6 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.487s 15/17 329k 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.064s 7/18 330k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* +1.073s 14/15 329k 9 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.254s 10/14 329k 10 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* +1.288s 8/13 329k 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +1.291s 15/15 334k 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.292s 6/17 326k 13 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.536s 16/16 328k 14 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +1.555s 14/15 333k 15 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +1.569s 8/16 330k 16 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.721s 4/15 332k 17 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.768s 5/17 327k 18 Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) +1.772s 6/16 328k 19 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +1.849s 11/16 329k 20 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +2.175s 4/5 324k 21 Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +2.225s 16/17 323k 22 Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* +2.352s 9/10 324k 23 Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +2.352s 4/16 325k 24 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +3.387s 12/17 328k

After more title chase drama in Phillip Island, Francesco Bagnaia not only leads the MotoGP standings for the first time but can be crowned champion this weekend.



A 14-point advantage over Fabio Quartararo and 27-point lead over Aleix Espargaro means Bagnaia will become Ducati’s first champion since Casey Stoner if he scores at least 11 points more than Quartararo on Sunday and loses no more than 2 points to Espargaro.



That means Bagnaia must at least finish in the top five, which would also automatically rule Enea Bastianini (42 points behind and the final rider still in mathematical contention) out of the championship fight with only the Valencia finale to go.



Takaaki Nakagami is again absent due to hand injuries from Aragon and is replaced at LCR by Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima.



Covid restrictions forced the cancellation of the Malaysian MotoGP in 2020 and 2021, meaning ten of the full-time riders have no premier-class race experience at Sepang: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.



However, all riders and teams took part in official pre-season testing at the track in February.

Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday October 21

2am - Moto3 FP1

2.55am - Moto2 FP1

3.50am - MotoGP FP1

6.15am - Moto3 FP2

7.10am - Moto2 FP2

8.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 22

2am - Moto3 FP3

2.55am - Moto2 FP3

3.50am - MotoGP FP3

5.35am - Moto3 Q1

6am - Moto3 Q2

6.30am - Moto2 Q1

6.55am - Moto2 Q2

7.25am - MotoGP FP4

8.05am - MotoGP Q1

8.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 23

3am - Moto3 warm-up

3.20am - Moto2 warm-up

3.40am - MotoGP warm-up

5am - Moto3 race

6.20am - Moto2 race

8am - MotoGP race