UPDATE: Moto2 FP2 has restarted, with MotoGP FP2 set for a new start time of 16:10.

The rain not only means Brad Binder's morning time is set to remain unbeaten but leaves new MotoGP title leader Francesco Bagnaia currently out of direct access for Qualifying 2.

Bagnaia, who can win the 2022 title this weekend, was eleventh fastest this morning, having elected not to fit a new tyre at the end of the session.

Nearest title rival Fabio Quartararo, now 14 points behind the Ducati rider, also snubbed new rubber but had been quickest for most of the 45-minutes on his way to seventh and was the top rider on old tyres.

After a miserable morning in which technical issues and a fall left him with just five laps on track, the weather means third-in-the-standings Aleix Espargaro probably won't get a chance to improve on his lowly 20th position and would thus join the likes of Bagnaia in crossing his fingers for a dry Saturday morning to avoid a nervous trip to Qualifying 1.

Once the conditions improve, Moto2 will have 22 minutes to run, before MotoGP FP2 can begin.

Thunderstorms remain a threat for the rest of the weekend.

See below for more pictures of the conditions.