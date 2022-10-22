2022 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Free Practice (4) Results
Free Practice (4) results from the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 19 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.
|2022 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Free Practice (4) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|1'59.925s
|6/13
|328k
|2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|+0.071s
|4/10
|332k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.096s
|3/11
|332k
|4
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.364s
|10/13
|329k
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.372s
|9/10
|335k
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.394s
|6/14
|327k
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.418s
|3/10
|330k
|8
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.430s
|4/13
|327k
|9
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.555s
|5/13
|335k
|10
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.565s
|3/11
|330k
|11
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.583s
|3/13
|331k
|12
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.585s
|7/9
|332k
|13
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.691s
|6/12
|328k
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.695s
|3/10
|330k
|15
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.735s
|7/8
|326k
|16
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.784s
|3/6
|319k
|17
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.856s
|6/12
|333k
|18
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|+0.859s
|3/10
|326k
|19
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|+0.988s
|3/11
|327k
|20
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|+1.069s
|5/9
|330k
|21
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.103s
|4/10
|323k
|22
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.104s
|3/13
|323k
|23
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.467s
|8/13
|325k
|24
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.615s
|10/12
|325k
* Rookie
Official Sepang MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 1m 58.303s (2019)
Fastest race lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 2m 0.606s (2015)
Unofficial Sepang MotoGP lap record:
Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati 1m 58.131s (2022 testing)
Satellite Ducati riders Marco Bezzecchi, Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin set the pace in Free Practice 4 for the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, as more drama befell a title contender.
After world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia missed out on direct Qualifying 2 access due to an accident at the end of this morning's FP3, closest title rival Fabio Quartararo slid from his Yamaha at the same Turn 8 halfway through FP4.
The reigning champion, currently 14-points behind Bagnaia, took a painful knock to his left hand in the process but was able to get his M1 back to the pits and returned for the last five minutes.
MotoGP doctors were then seen checking Quartararo's fingers at the end of the session.
Bagnaia meanwhile put in a race distance on the soft rear tyre on his way to fourth place and confidently finished the session early, ahead of an unwanted appearance against the likes of Marc Marquez, Jack Miller, Johann Zarco and Brad Binder in Qualifying 1.
Quartararo wasn't alone in sliding off with Marc Marquez falling in the closing stages, while Repsol Honda team-mate Pol Espargaro suffered his third accident of the day. Pramac riders Martin and Johann Zarco also both hit the ground.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten after third free practice will now get underway.
Franco Morbidelli has been given a double long-lap penalty in Sunday's race for disturbing Bagnaia and Marc Marquez at the end of FP3.
"This is now the third time this season you have been observed riding slow on line and disturbing other riders," read a statement from the FIM MotoGP Stewards.
After a brief rain shower, the track was fully dry once again for final practice. But will the storms stay away for qualifying?
A 14-point advantage over Fabio Quartararo and 27-point lead over Aleix Espargaro means Bagnaia will become Ducati’s first champion since Casey Stoner if he scores at least 11 points more than Quartararo on Sunday and loses no more than 2 points to Espargaro.
That means Bagnaia must at least finish in the top five, which would also automatically rule Enea Bastianini (42 points behind and the final rider still in mathematical contention) out of the championship fight with only the Valencia finale to go.
Takaaki Nakagami is again absent due to hand injuries from Aragon and is replaced at LCR by Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima.
Pol Espargaro will have a three-place grid penalty on Sunday for 're-joining the track unsafely and creating a dangerous situation for another rider' (Johann Zarco) in FP1 at Sepang.
Covid restrictions forced the cancellation of the Malaysian MotoGP in 2020 and 2021, meaning ten of the full-time riders have no premier-class race experience at Sepang: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.
However, all riders and teams took part in official pre-season testing at the track in February.
Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)
Friday October 21
2am - Moto3 FP1
2.55am - Moto2 FP1
3.50am - MotoGP FP1
6.15am - Moto3 FP2
7.10am - Moto2 FP2
8.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 22
2am - Moto3 FP3
2.55am - Moto2 FP3
3.50am - MotoGP FP3
5.35am - Moto3 Q1
6am - Moto3 Q2
6.30am - Moto2 Q1
6.55am - Moto2 Q2
7.25am - MotoGP FP4
8.05am - MotoGP Q1
8.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 23
3am - Moto3 warm-up
3.20am - Moto2 warm-up
3.40am - MotoGP warm-up
5am - Moto3 race
6.20am - Moto2 race
8am - MotoGP race
