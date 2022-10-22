2022 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Free Practice (4) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* 1'59.925s 6/13 328k 2 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) +0.071s 4/10 332k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.096s 3/11 332k 4 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.364s 10/13 329k 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.372s 9/10 335k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.394s 6/14 327k 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.418s 3/10 330k 8 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.430s 4/13 327k 9 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.555s 5/13 335k 10 Joan Mir SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.565s 3/11 330k 11 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.583s 3/13 331k 12 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.585s 7/9 332k 13 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.691s 6/12 328k 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.695s 3/10 330k 15 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.735s 7/8 326k 16 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.784s 3/6 319k 17 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.856s 6/12 333k 18 Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* +0.859s 3/10 326k 19 Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) +0.988s 3/11 327k 20 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* +1.069s 5/9 330k 21 Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +1.103s 4/10 323k 22 Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +1.104s 3/13 323k 23 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.467s 8/13 325k 24 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.615s 10/12 325k

* Rookie



Official Sepang MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 1m 58.303s (2019)

Fastest race lap:

Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 2m 0.606s (2015)



Unofficial Sepang MotoGP lap record:

Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati 1m 58.131s (2022 testing)

Satellite Ducati riders Marco Bezzecchi, Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin set the pace in Free Practice 4 for the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, as more drama befell a title contender.

After world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia missed out on direct Qualifying 2 access due to an accident at the end of this morning's FP3, closest title rival Fabio Quartararo slid from his Yamaha at the same Turn 8 halfway through FP4.

The reigning champion, currently 14-points behind Bagnaia, took a painful knock to his left hand in the process but was able to get his M1 back to the pits and returned for the last five minutes.

MotoGP doctors were then seen checking Quartararo's fingers at the end of the session.

Bagnaia meanwhile put in a race distance on the soft rear tyre on his way to fourth place and confidently finished the session early, ahead of an unwanted appearance against the likes of Marc Marquez, Jack Miller, Johann Zarco and Brad Binder in Qualifying 1.

Quartararo wasn't alone in sliding off with Marc Marquez falling in the closing stages, while Repsol Honda team-mate Pol Espargaro suffered his third accident of the day. Pramac riders Martin and Johann Zarco also both hit the ground.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten after third free practice will now get underway.

Franco Morbidelli has been given a double long-lap penalty in Sunday's race for disturbing Bagnaia and Marc Marquez at the end of FP3.

"This is now the third time this season you have been observed riding slow on line and disturbing other riders," read a statement from the FIM MotoGP Stewards.

After a brief rain shower, the track was fully dry once again for final practice. But will the storms stay away for qualifying?

Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

After more title chase drama in Phillip Island, Francesco Bagnaia not only leads the MotoGP standings for the first time but can be crowned champion this weekend.A 14-point advantage over Fabio Quartararo and 27-point lead over Aleix Espargaro means Bagnaia will become Ducati’s first champion since Casey Stoner if he scores at least 11 points more than Quartararo on Sunday and loses no more than 2 points to Espargaro.That means Bagnaia must at least finish in the top five, which would also automatically rule Enea Bastianini (42 points behind and the final rider still in mathematical contention) out of the championship fight with only the Valencia finale to go.Takaaki Nakagami is again absent due to hand injuries from Aragon and is replaced at LCR by Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima.Pol Espargaro will have a three-place grid penalty on Sunday for 're-joining the track unsafely and creating a dangerous situation for another rider' (Johann Zarco) in FP1 at Sepang.Covid restrictions forced the cancellation of the Malaysian MotoGP in 2020 and 2021, meaning ten of the full-time riders have no premier-class race experience at Sepang: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.However, all riders and teams took part in official pre-season testing at the track in February.

Friday October 21

2am - Moto3 FP1

2.55am - Moto2 FP1

3.50am - MotoGP FP1

6.15am - Moto3 FP2

7.10am - Moto2 FP2

8.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 22

2am - Moto3 FP3

2.55am - Moto2 FP3

3.50am - MotoGP FP3

5.35am - Moto3 Q1

6am - Moto3 Q2

6.30am - Moto2 Q1

6.55am - Moto2 Q2

7.25am - MotoGP FP4

8.05am - MotoGP Q1

8.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 23

3am - Moto3 warm-up

3.20am - Moto2 warm-up

3.40am - MotoGP warm-up

5am - Moto3 race

6.20am - Moto2 race

8am - MotoGP race