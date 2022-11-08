2022 Valencia MotoGP Test results: Morning Session
Hourly updates from the morning session at Tuesday's Valencia MotoGP test.
|2022 Valencia MotoGP Test - Tuesday, Morning Session (11:30am)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|^2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|1m 30.576s
|2
|^3
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.050s
|3
|˅2
|Maverick Vinales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.139s
|4
|NA
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.277s
|5
|^8
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.392s
|6
|NA
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.418s
|7
|˅5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.618s
|8
|NA
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.687s
|9
|˅5
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.783s
|10
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.792s
|11
|NA
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.817s
|12
|˅6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.960s
|13
|˅6
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.976s
|14
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP)
|+1.030s
|15
|˅7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+1.043s
|16
|˅5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.174s
|17
|˅8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+1.322s
|18
|˅6
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.437s
|19
|˅3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP)
|+1.777s
|20
|˅3
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.986s
|21
|˅6
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP22)
|+2.229s
|22
|˅3
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+2.663s
|23
|˅5
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+3.596s
Key:
^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.
= Rider is same position as previous hour.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.
Official Valencia MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 29.401s (2016)
Fastest race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.042s (2022)
* Rookie
Following Sunday’s season-ending MotoGP, teams and riders have returned to Valencia for a day of official testing.
The test, the last chance for track action this year, sees nine riders make their debuts with new teams for 2023: Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo), Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM), Pol Espargaro (Tech3 GASGAS), Joan Mir (Repsol Honda), Alex Rins (LCR Honda), Miguel Oliveira (RNF Aprilia), Raul Fernandez (RNF Aprilia), Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) and rookie Augusto Fernandez (Tech3 GASGAS).
The test is divided into a morning session running from 9:30-1:30pm and then an afternoon session from 2:30-5:30pm.
The next chance for official MotoGP track time will then be at Sepang in Malaysia next February.