2022 Valencia MotoGP Test - Tuesday, Morning Session (11:30am) Rider Nat Team Time 1 ^2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 1m 30.576s 2 ^3 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.050s 3 ˅2 Maverick Vinales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.139s 4 NA Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.277s 5 ^8 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.392s 6 NA Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.418s 7 ˅5 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.618s 8 NA Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.687s 9 ˅5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.783s 10 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.792s 11 NA Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.817s 12 ˅6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.960s 13 ˅6 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.976s 14 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP) +1.030s 15 ˅7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.043s 16 ˅5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.174s 17 ˅8 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.322s 18 ˅6 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.437s 19 ˅3 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP) +1.777s 20 ˅3 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.986s 21 ˅6 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP22) +2.229s 22 ˅3 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.663s 23 ˅5 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +3.596s

Key:

^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.

= Rider is same position as previous hour.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

Official Valencia MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 29.401s (2016)

Fastest race lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.042s (2022)

* Rookie

2022 Valencia MotoGP Test - Tuesday, Morning Session (10:30am) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Maverick Vinales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 1m 30.715s 2 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.498s 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.611s 4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.736s 5 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.748s 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.821s 7 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.837s 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.021s 9 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.183s 10 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +1.185s 11 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.327s 12 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.985s 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +2.090s 14 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP) +2.458s 15 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP22) +2.516s 16 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP) +2.608s 17 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.670s 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +3.992s 19 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +6.842s

Following Sunday’s season-ending MotoGP, teams and riders have returned to Valencia for a day of official testing.

The test, the last chance for track action this year, sees nine riders make their debuts with new teams for 2023: Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo), Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM), Pol Espargaro (Tech3 GASGAS), Joan Mir (Repsol Honda), Alex Rins (LCR Honda), Miguel Oliveira (RNF Aprilia), Raul Fernandez (RNF Aprilia), Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) and rookie Augusto Fernandez (Tech3 GASGAS).



The test is divided into a morning session running from 9:30-1:30pm and then an afternoon session from 2:30-5:30pm.



The next chance for official MotoGP track time will then be at Sepang in Malaysia next February.