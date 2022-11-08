2022 Valencia MotoGP Test results: Morning Session

8 Nov 2022
Jorge Martin, Valencia MotoGP test, 8 November

Hourly updates from the morning session at Tuesday's Valencia MotoGP test.

2022 Valencia MotoGP Test - Tuesday, Morning Session (11:30am)
  RiderNatTeamTime
1^2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)1m 30.576s
2^3Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.050s
3˅2Maverick VinalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.139s
4NALuca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.277s
5^8Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.392s
6NAAleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.418s
7˅5Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.618s
8NAFrancesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.687s
9˅5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.783s
10=Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+0.792s
11NAMarco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.817s
12˅6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.960s
13˅6Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.976s
14=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP)+1.030s
15˅7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+1.043s
16˅5Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.174s
17˅8Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+1.322s
18˅6Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.437s
19˅3Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP)+1.777s
20˅3Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.986s
21˅6Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP22)+2.229s
22˅3Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+2.663s
23˅5Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+3.596s

Key:
^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.
= Rider is same position as previous hour.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

Official Valencia MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 29.401s (2016)
Fastest race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.042s (2022)

* Rookie

2022 Valencia MotoGP Test - Tuesday, Morning Session (10:30am)
 RiderNatTeamTime
1Maverick VinalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)1m 30.715s
2Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.498s
3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.611s
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.736s
5Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.748s
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.821s
7Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.837s
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+1.021s
9Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+1.183s
10Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+1.185s
11Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.327s
12Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.985s
13Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+2.090s
14Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP)+2.458s
15Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP22)+2.516s
16Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP)+2.608s
17Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.670s
18Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+3.992s
19Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+6.842s

Following Sunday’s season-ending MotoGP, teams and riders have returned to Valencia for a day of official testing.

The test, the last chance for track action this year, sees nine riders make their debuts with new teams for 2023: Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo), Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM), Pol Espargaro (Tech3 GASGAS), Joan Mir (Repsol Honda), Alex Rins (LCR Honda), Miguel Oliveira (RNF Aprilia), Raul Fernandez (RNF Aprilia), Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) and rookie Augusto Fernandez (Tech3 GASGAS).

The test is divided into a morning session running from 9:30-1:30pm and then an afternoon session from 2:30-5:30pm.

The next chance for official MotoGP track time will then be at Sepang in Malaysia next February.

