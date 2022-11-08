Just days after Francesco Bagnaia was crowned 2022 MotoGP champion, the MotoGP Valencia test offered a glimpse into the future with riders having their first go on next season’s machinery.

Jack Miller

The Australian has joined KTM after leaving Ducati's factory team. Miller will partner Brad Binder.

Enea Bastianini

The Italian will join Bagnaia at Ducati's factory team after stepping up from Gresini.

Pol Espargaro

Espargaro has moved to Tech3 GASGAS alongside Augusto Fernandez.

Augusto Fernandez

Augusto Fernandez enters his rookie season with Tech3 GASGAS, partnering Pol Espargaro.

Miguel Oliveira

Oliveira has left KTM to join Aprilia.

Alex Rins

The ex-Suzuki man has joined LCR Honda.

Joan Mir

The new Repsol Honda rider who will join Marc Marquez in 2023.

Raul Fernandez

Raul Fernandez has moved from KTM to Aprilia.

Alex Marquez

A Marquez brother is leaving Ducati for Honda! Alex will represent Gresini in 2023.

Marc Marquez

The Repsol Honda star man is hoping the Valencia test is a first step to a renewed title challenge.

Fabio Quartararo

The 2021 world champion was the first man out on track at the Valencia test, working on regaining his title.

Franco Morbidelli

There will be some pressure on Quartararo's Yamaha teammate Morbidelli after a poor 2022.

Francesco Bagnaia

The 2022 world champion was in action.

Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales

The Aprilia riders will be hoping their 2023 bike makes them more competitive.

Brad Binder

The KTM rider will be alongside Jack Miller next season.

Fabio di Giannantonio

The Gresini Racing rider in action.

Johann Zarco

The Pramac rider will be alongside Jorge Martin again in 2023.

Luca Marini

The Italian is set out to impress for the Mooney VR46 Racing Team.

Marco Bezzecchi

Bez will want to build on an impressive 2022.

Takaaki Nakagami

The Japanese Honda rider might feel under pressure to keep his seat.