Jack Miller to KTM, Enea Bastianini to Ducati Lenovo Team - first photos of riders on new bikes at MotoGP Valencia Test
Here are the first photos of the 2023 MotoGP rider line-up on their new bikes.
Just days after Francesco Bagnaia was crowned 2022 MotoGP champion, the MotoGP Valencia test offered a glimpse into the future with riders having their first go on next season’s machinery.
The Australian has joined KTM after leaving Ducati's factory team. Miller will partner Brad Binder.
The Italian will join Bagnaia at Ducati's factory team after stepping up from Gresini.
Espargaro has moved to Tech3 GASGAS alongside Augusto Fernandez.
Augusto Fernandez
Augusto Fernandez enters his rookie season with Tech3 GASGAS, partnering Pol Espargaro.
Oliveira has left KTM to join Aprilia.
The ex-Suzuki man has joined LCR Honda.
The new Repsol Honda rider who will join Marc Marquez in 2023.
Raul Fernandez has moved from KTM to Aprilia.
A Marquez brother is leaving Ducati for Honda! Alex will represent Gresini in 2023.
The Repsol Honda star man is hoping the Valencia test is a first step to a renewed title challenge.
The 2021 world champion was the first man out on track at the Valencia test, working on regaining his title.
There will be some pressure on Quartararo's Yamaha teammate Morbidelli after a poor 2022.
Francesco Bagnaia
The 2022 world champion was in action.
Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales
The Aprilia riders will be hoping their 2023 bike makes them more competitive.
The KTM rider will be alongside Jack Miller next season.
The Gresini Racing rider in action.
The Pramac rider will be alongside Jorge Martin again in 2023.
The Italian is set out to impress for the Mooney VR46 Racing Team.
Bez will want to build on an impressive 2022.
The Japanese Honda rider might feel under pressure to keep his seat.