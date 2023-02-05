Yamaha finished day one of the Sepang Shakedown test on top of the timesheets, with one of its three test machines setting the pace by the time a mid-afternoon downpour soaked the circuit.

The Yamaha test bikes do not have named riders - with Cal Crutchlow, Katsuyuki Nakasuga and Kohta Nozane thought to be swapping between machines - but the Englishman, twelfth in last year's Malaysian Grand Prix as a stand-in at RNF, is understood to have been on the 'T2' machine when it set a 2m 1.146s.

While the track steadily dried after the rain shower had passed, and many riders returned to the circuit, they remained on wet tyres to the 6pm finish.

Factory test riders from all five MotoGP manufacturers, plus 2023 rookie Augusto Fernandez (GASGAS Tech3) are eligible to take part in the Shakedown, which runs from Sunday February 5 until Tuesday February 7.

Moto2 champion Fernandez finished just 0.185s behind the top Yamaha in second place, completing 28 laps on his main bike and 6 on the other.

Like Yamaha, the test riders from the other four factories are also using multiple bikes, with Stefan Bradl's best good enough for fourth for Honda (+0.459s), Michele Pirro seventh for Ducati (+0.969s) and Lorenzo Savadori tenth (+1.700s) for Aprilia.

New aerodynamic parts, kept under wraps during recent team launches, are expected to be one of the main talking points of the Malaysian tests and there were plenty of new carbon fibre-black fairings on show during day one, plus a new swingarm at Yamaha.

The Official Sepang MotoGP Test, for all race riders, will then be held at the Malaysian Grand Prix venue from February 10-12.

2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 1 (FINAL) Rider Nat Team Time LapS 1 Yamaha Test Bike T2 N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) 2m 1.146s 12 2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.185s 28 3 Yamaha Test Bike T1 N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +0.427s 13 4 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +0.459s 20 5 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +0.500s 7 6 Yamaha Test Bike T3 N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +0.801s 14 7 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP) +0.969s 29 8 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.069s 37 9 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.331s 6 10 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +1.700s 22 11 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +1.793s 9 12 Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) +2.540s 6 13 Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) +3.509s 6 14 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP) +12.234s 17 15 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +17.994s 5 16 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) No Time 1 17 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) No Time 1