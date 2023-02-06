Day two got off to a slow start due to persistent light rain, which stopped just before the 10am track opening time but returned towards the end of the opening hour.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori was first on track, with only Ducati's Michele Pirro and Yamaha's day one leader Cal Crutchlow also recording an early lap time. Crutchlow is fastest as of 11am.

Dani Pedrosa has been out for KTM but appears not to have a timing transponder fitted.

The Shakedown, from February 5-7, will mainly be used to make sure the new machines are running correctly before they are handed over to the race riders, as well as some development work on new parts (especially aerodynamics).

Crutchlow was fastest on day one with a time of 2m 1.146s, putting the Englishman 0.185s ahead of reigning Moto2 champion Fernandez.

Crutchlow also took the 2023 M1 engine to a top speed 0.1km/h faster than the best Yamaha speed (330.2km/h) during the Malaysian MotoGP race weekend, by Fabio Quartararo in qualifying. Quartararo's lap time was almost two seconds quicker than Crutchlow's day one lap, so the big question will be if the top speed of the new engine increases in proportion to lap time...

Stefan Bradl (Honda), Michele Pirro (Ducati), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia), Jonas Folger (KTM) and Dani Pedrosa (KTM) are among the other test riders present. Aerodynamics top the list of obvious developments, with Yamaha also debuting a new swingarm on day one.

The Official Sepang Test, for all race riders, will then be held at the Malaysian Grand Prix venue from February 10-12.

Testing takes place from 10am to 6pm…

2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 2 (11am) Rider Nat Team Time LapS 1 Yamaha Test Bike T2 N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) 2m 16.053s 6 2 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP) +1.170s 4 3 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +3.898s 7 4 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) No Time -

Fastest Day 1 Time:

Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha 2m 1.146s (330.3km/h top speed)