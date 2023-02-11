Morning drizzle meant a damp track and slow start to day two.

After some early laps by a handful of riders on wets, conditions became good enough for slicks, with day one leader Marco Bezzecchi becoming the first to break the 2min barrier at 12:30pm.

The Italian improved his time but it wasn't enough to keep Yamaha's former world champion Fabio Quartararo and new GASGAS Tech3 rider Pol Espargaro at bay, with both moving ahead of Bezzecchi by 1pm.

After riding on all three days of the Shakedown, then missing day one of the Official test, Yamaha has called-up Cal Crutchlow for more development work on day two.

Quartararo revealed yesterday that, in addition to the new fairing used in the Shakedown and on day one of the Official test, Yamaha also has a new 'ground effect' style fairing ready to try in Malaysia.

2023 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 2 (1pm) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 58.897s 2 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.308s 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.464s 4 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.758s 5 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP 23) +1.436s 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.497s 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.693s 8 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.738s 9 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22) +1.775s 10 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.869s 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.071s 12 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +2.071s 13 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22) +2.230s 14 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.372s 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.969s

Fastest Day 1 Time:

Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati 1m 58.470s

2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test:

Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider 1m 59.803s

Official Sepang MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 57.790s (2022)

Fastest race lap:

Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 59.634s (2022)

Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 1:

Marco Bezzecchi, using a 2022-spec Desmosedici, stole the limelight with a late lap of 1m 58.470s, with Aprilia's Maverick Vinales then moving into second place to break what had been an all-Ducati top three for much of the day.

New factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini, team-mate and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, plus Pramac's Jorge Martin all took turns at the top on their way to third, fourth and fifth.

Other final-hour improvements by the likes of Johann Zarco, Fabio di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli pushed Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez to eleventh and twelfth.

Quartararo had three Yamahas in the Monster pits (and set an impressive top speed) while Marquez had four RCVs in the Repsol Honda garage (one with a new 'ground effect' style fairing, which he didn't get time to try on day one).

While the other KTMs looked to start on 2022 spec, Jack Miller appeared to go straight to the new parts, including the carbon-black fairing tested by Dani Pedrosa at the Shakedown. Brad Binder switched to the new aero later in the day.

Miller was the top RC16 rider in 16th.

Sepang Test day one top speeds: pic.twitter.com/4LVPmN7mHi — Peter McLaren (@McLarenMotoGP) February 10, 2023