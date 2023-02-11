2023 Official Sepang MotoGP Test results - Day 2 lap times (Saturday)

11 Feb 2023
Fabio Quartararo, Sepang MotoGP test, 10 February

1pm lap times during Saturday’s second day of the 2023 Official Sepang MotoGP Test.

Morning drizzle meant a damp track and slow start to day two.

After some early laps by a handful of riders on wets, conditions became good enough for slicks, with day one leader Marco Bezzecchi becoming the first to break the 2min barrier at 12:30pm.

The Italian improved his time but it wasn't enough to keep Yamaha's former world champion Fabio Quartararo and new GASGAS Tech3 rider Pol Espargaro at bay, with both moving ahead of Bezzecchi by 1pm.

After riding on all three days of the Shakedown, then missing day one of the Official test, Yamaha has called-up Cal Crutchlow for more development work on day two.

Quartararo revealed yesterday that, in addition to the new fairing used in the Shakedown and on day one of the Official test, Yamaha also has a new 'ground effect' style fairing ready to try in Malaysia.

2023 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 2 (1pm)
 RiderNatTeamTime
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1m 58.897s
2Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+0.308s
3Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.464s
4Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.758s
5Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP 23)+1.436s
6Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.497s
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+1.693s
8Cal CrutchlowGBRYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+1.738s
9Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22)+1.775s
10Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+1.869s
11Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.071s
12Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+2.071s
13Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22)+2.230s
14Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+2.372s
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.969s

* Rookie.

Fastest Day 1 Time:
Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati 1m 58.470s

2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test:
Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider 1m 59.803s

Official Sepang MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 57.790s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 59.634s (2022)

Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 1:

Marco Bezzecchi, using a 2022-spec Desmosedici, stole the limelight with a late lap of 1m 58.470s, with Aprilia's Maverick Vinales then moving into second place to break what had been an all-Ducati top three for much of the day.

New factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini, team-mate and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, plus Pramac's Jorge Martin all took turns at the top on their way to third, fourth and fifth.

Other final-hour improvements by the likes of Johann Zarco, Fabio di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli pushed Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez to eleventh and twelfth.

Quartararo had three Yamahas in the Monster pits (and set an impressive top speed) while Marquez had four RCVs in the Repsol Honda garage (one with a new 'ground effect' style fairing, which he didn't get time to try on day one).

While the other KTMs looked to start on 2022 spec, Jack Miller appeared to go straight to the new parts, including the carbon-black fairing tested by Dani Pedrosa at the Shakedown. Brad Binder switched to the new aero later in the day.

Miller was the top RC16 rider in 16th.

 

2023 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 1 (FINAL)
  RiderNatTeamTimeLapSpeed
1^10Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)1m 58.47s54/55335.4
2^2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP 23)+0.130s65/67333.3
3˅2Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.262s42/54336.4
4˅2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.267s21/67335.4
5˅2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.387s23/58334.3
6˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP 23)+0.471s44/49332.3
7^2Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.496s46/56333.3
8^7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.551s45/47332.3
9^1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.566s47/53332.3
10^9Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.648s54/59333.3
11˅5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.952s47/58334.3
12˅5Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.954s23/58333.3
13˅5Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.999s21/50334.3
14˅2Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22)+1.260s39/50331.2
15^6Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22)+1.343s52/54331.2
16^4Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.356s48/53330.2
17˅4Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.362s47/53330.2
18˅4Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.493s49/66331.2
19˅3Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+1.557s23/58326.2
20˅3Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+1.608s40/58331.2
21˅3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.615s18/60330.2
22=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+2.734s27/49328.2
23=Katsuyuki NakasugaJPNYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+2.769s45/58327.2
24=Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+5.031s2/3325.3

 

 