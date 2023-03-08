Ducati, the reigning MotoGP champions, are taking over as exclusive MotoE supplier following four seasons on Energica machines, as the series also switches from an FIM ‘World Cup’ to full ‘World Championship’ in 2023.

At 225kg, Ducati’s first electric bike is approximately 35kg lighter than the Energica.

The weight-saving crusade means Ducati chose not to raise maximum horsepower beyond the 150 hp (110kW) of the Energica model – slightly more than a Triumph-powered Moto2 bike - while torque has been sliced from 220Nm (Energica) to 140Nm (Ducati).

Marquez is Running Out Of Time | World domination for Ducati | MotoGP Podcast EP.78 Video of Marquez is Running Out Of Time | World domination for Ducati | MotoGP Podcast EP.78

Nevertheless, batteries still make up 110kg of the Ducati’s weight and the V21L - which uses a ‘stressed’ carbon fibre battery case joined to an aluminium front frame - remains substantially heavier than a conventional grand prix or superbike:

Bike weight/power:

Energica MotoE: 260kg/150hp

260kg/150hp Ducati MotoE: 225kg/150hp

225kg/150hp MotoGP Bike: 157kg/300hp

157kg/300hp Moto2 Rider+Bike: 217kg (if average rider weight of 65kg, bike = 152kg/140hp)

217kg (if average rider weight of 65kg, bike = 152kg/140hp) Moto3 Rider+Bike: 152kg (if average rider weight of 65kg, bike = 87kg/60hp)

The clear weight savings made by Ducati plus other technological advances mean MotoE lap times are sure to be faster in 2023. Exactly how much quicker should become clearer at this week’s Jerez test, from Monday to Wednesday.

The V21L retains Ohlins suspension, Brembo brakes and Michelin tyres but among the technical changes made by Ducati is a liquid cooling system, which means the bike can be recharged as soon as it enters the garage.

It is said to take approximately 45 minutes to reach 80% charge. However, each day at Jerez is divided into four Free Practice sessions of just 15-minutes in length, with a two-hour gap in-between, highlighting the range limitations of current battery technology:

FP1: 10:00 - 10:15

10:00 - 10:15 FP2: 12:15 - 12:30

12:15 - 12:30 FP3: 14:30 - 14:45

14:30 - 14:45 FP4: 16:45 - 17:00

More rain in Spain meant another wet start to the final day of the MotoE test, with only four riders taking to the track in FP1.

Conditions then improved slightly for FP2, when all 18 bikes set a lap time, but the best - a 1m 54.586s by Mattia Casadei - was some 7.5s off the new unofficial MotoE record by Eric Granado in the dry on Tuesday afternoon...

2023 Jerez MotoE Test - Day 3 (Wednesday, FP2 ) Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Mattia Casadei ITA Pons (Ducati) 1m 54.586s 2 Miquel Pons SPA LCR (Ducati) +0.303s 3 Jordi Torres SPA Aspar (Ducati) +0.336s 4 Eric Granado BRA LCR (Ducati) +0.569s 5 Nicolas Spinelli ITA Pons (Ducati) +0.634s 6 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Tech3 (Ducati) +0.991s 7 Matteo Ferrari ITA Gresini (Ducati) +1.003s 8 Mika Perez SPA RNF (Ducati) +1.297s 9 Hector Garzo FRA Intact (Ducati) +1.392s 10 Randy Krummenacher SWI Intact (Ducati) +1.417s 11 Tito Rabat SPA Pramac (Ducati) +1.468s 12 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Pramac (Ducati) +1.694s 13 Kevin Manfredi ITA SIC58 (Ducati) +1.925s 14 Hikari Okubo JPN Tech3 (Ducati) +2.910s 15 Andrea Mantovani ITA RNF (Ducati) +2.949s 16 Alessio Finello ITA Gresini (Ducati) +2.990s 17 Kevin Zannoni ITA SIC58 (Ducati) +3.656s 18 Maria Herrera SPA Aspar (Ducati) +6.274s

Fastest Day 2 MotoE lap time:

1m 47.053s (Hector Garzo, Ducati)

Official Jerez lap records

Qualifying:

MotoGP: 1m 36.170s (Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 2022)

(Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 2022) Moto2: 1m 40.667s (Remy Gardner, Kalex, 2021)

(Remy Gardner, Kalex, 2021) Moto3: 1m 44.988s (Andrea Migno, Honda, 2021)

(Andrea Migno, Honda, 2021) MotoE: 1m 47.778s (Eric Granado, Energica, 2021)*

*Went faster in the race (below).

Race:

MotoGP: 1 m 37.669s (Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 2022)

1 (Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 2022) Moto2: 1m 41.313s (Sam Lowes, Kalex, 2021)

(Sam Lowes, Kalex, 2021) Moto3: 1m 46.060s (Jaume Masia, Honda, 2020)

(Jaume Masia, Honda, 2020) MotoE: 1m 47.473s (Eric Granado, Energica, 2021)

Fastest 2022 Jerez MotoE lap:

1m 48.120s (Hector Garzo, Energica)

After wet weather throughout day one, the moisture finally cleared towards the end of day two, when Eric Granado set a 1m 47.053s in the final session - comfortably under his own Energica lap record of 1m 47.473s, from 2021.

The highest MotoE speed at the 2022 Jerez round was 228.3km/h, by both Maria Herrera and Hikari Okubo, with the Ducati reaching 233.3km/h in the hands of Alessandro Zaccone on day two.

2023 Jerez MotoE Test - Day 2 (Tuesday, FP4/FINAL ) Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Eric Granado BRA LCR (Ducati) 1m 47.053s 2 Matteo Ferrari ITA Gresini (Ducati) +0.257s 3 Nicolas Spinelli ITA Pons (Ducati) +0.425s 4 Mattia Casadei ITA Pons (Ducati) +0.451s 5 Randy Krummenacher SWI Intact (Ducati) +0.471s 6 Hikari Okubo JPN Tech3 (Ducati) +0.473s 7 Jordi Torres SPA Aspar (Ducati) +0.495s 8 Kevin Manfredi ITA SIC58 (Ducati) +0.585s 9 Hector Garzo FRA Intact (Ducati) +0.642s 10 Miquel Pons SPA LCR (Ducati) +0.757s 11 Tito Rabat SPA Pramac (Ducati) +0.990s 12 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Pramac (Ducati) +1.106s 13 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Tech3 (Ducati) +1.166s 14 Kevin Zannoni ITA SIC58 (Ducati) +1.567s 15 Andrea Mantovani ITA RNF (Ducati) +1.742s 16 Mika Perez SPA RNF (Ducati) +2.684s 17 Alessio Finello ITA Gresini (Ducati) +2.828s 18 Maria Herrera SPA Aspar (Ducati) +2.881s

The wet day one times were as follows:

2023 Jerez MotoE Test - Day 1 (Monday: FINAL, COMBINED ) Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Pramac (Ducati) 1m 55.522s 2 Matteo Ferrari ITA Gresini (Ducati) +0.188s 3 Kevin Manfredi ITA SIC58 (Ducati) +0.612s 4 Jordi Torres SPA Aspar (Ducati) +0.735s 5 Randy Krummenacher SWI Intact (Ducati) +1.117s 6 Hector Garzo SPA Intact (Ducati) +1.189s 7 Tito Rabat SPA Pramac (Ducati) +1.471s 8 Mattia Casadei ITA Pons (Ducati) +1.576s 9 Mika Perez SPA RNF (Ducati) +1.797s 10 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Tech3 (Ducati) +2.225s 11 Miquel Pons SPA LCR (Ducati) +2.801s 12 Alessio Finello ITA Gresini (Ducati) +2.886s 13 Hikari Okubo JPN Tech3 (Ducati) +2.893s 14 Kevin Zannoni ITA SIC58 (Ducati) +3.116s 15 Maria Herrera SPA Aspar (Ducati) +6.302s

Each MotoE race is between 6 and 8 laps in length, with the same points scoring system as the GP classes. The 2023 season consists of 16 races, at eight European Grands Prix, from May to September.

The MotoE World Cup was won by Matteo Ferrari in 2019, then twice by Jordi Torres (2020 and 2021), with Dominique Aegerter lifting last year’s title.