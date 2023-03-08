2023 Ducati MotoE Test Results: Jerez - Day 3 lap times (Wednesday)

8 Mar 2023
Ducati MotoE bikes

The 2023 MotoE grid gets its first taste of the new Ducati ‘V21L’ electric racer during an official test at Jerez - after beating the Energica lap record on day two, it's all eyes on the weather for Wednesday's final day.

Ducati, the reigning MotoGP champions, are taking over as exclusive MotoE supplier following four seasons on Energica machines, as the series also switches from an FIM ‘World Cup’ to full ‘World Championship’ in 2023.

At 225kg, Ducati’s first electric bike is approximately 35kg lighter than the Energica.

The weight-saving crusade means Ducati chose not to raise maximum horsepower beyond the 150 hp (110kW) of the Energica model – slightly more than a Triumph-powered Moto2 bike - while torque has been sliced from 220Nm (Energica) to 140Nm (Ducati).

Nevertheless, batteries still make up 110kg of the Ducati’s weight and the V21L - which uses a ‘stressed’ carbon fibre battery case joined to an aluminium front frame - remains substantially heavier than a conventional grand prix or superbike:

Bike weight/power:

  • Energica MotoE: 260kg/150hp
  • Ducati MotoE: 225kg/150hp
  • MotoGP Bike: 157kg/300hp
  • Moto2 Rider+Bike: 217kg (if average rider weight of 65kg, bike = 152kg/140hp)
  • Moto3 Rider+Bike: 152kg (if average rider weight of 65kg, bike = 87kg/60hp)

The clear weight savings made by Ducati plus other technological advances mean MotoE lap times are sure to be faster in 2023. Exactly how much quicker should become clearer at this week’s Jerez test, from Monday to Wednesday.

The V21L retains Ohlins suspension, Brembo brakes and Michelin tyres but among the technical changes made by Ducati is a liquid cooling system, which means the bike can be recharged as soon as it enters the garage.

It is said to take approximately 45 minutes to reach 80% charge. However, each day at Jerez is divided into four Free Practice sessions of just 15-minutes in length, with a two-hour gap in-between, highlighting the range limitations of current battery technology:

  • FP1: 10:00 - 10:15
  • FP2: 12:15 - 12:30
  • FP3: 14:30 - 14:45
  • FP4: 16:45 - 17:00

The first official MotoE test of the Ducati era has ended with Randy Krummenacher fastest time on the final day, but Eric Granado's new unofficial MotoE lap record of 1m 47.053s from Tuesday remained unbeaten.

The next MotoE test will take place in Barcelona early next month, with the season-opening round during the French Grand Prix weekend at Le Mans in May.

2023 Jerez MotoE Test - Day 3 (Wednesday, FINAL)
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Randy KrummenacherSWIIntact(Ducati)1m 47.675s
2Eric GranadoBRALCR(Ducati)+0.060s
3Nicolas SpinelliITAPons(Ducati)+0.295s
4Miquel PonsSPALCR(Ducati)+0.630s
5Lorenzo SavadoriITAPramac(Ducati)+0.648s
6Jordi TorresSPAAspar(Ducati)+0.662s
7Alessandro ZacconeITATech3(Ducati)+0.720s
8Hector GarzoFRAIntact(Ducati)+0.728s
9Hikari OkuboJPNTech3(Ducati)+0.793s
10Mattia CasadeiITAPons(Ducati)+0.797s
11Matteo FerrariITAGresini(Ducati)+1.018s
12Kevin ManfrediITASIC58(Ducati)+1.184s
13Kevin ZannoniITASIC58(Ducati)+2.052s
14Tito RabatSPAPramac(Ducati)+2.172s
15Andrea MantovaniITARNF(Ducati)+2.412s
16Maria HerreraSPAAspar(Ducati)+3.987s
17Mika PerezSPARNF(Ducati)+64.494s
18Alessio FinelloITAGresini(Ducati)+64.739s

Track conditions in Spain continue to improve after the earlier rain, with Pons rider Nicolas Spinelli closing to within 1.2s of yesterday's new (unofficial) MotoE record in the penultimate (FP3) session.

2023 Jerez MotoE Test - Day 3 (Wednesday, FP3)
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Nicolas SpinelliITAPons(Ducati)1m 48.150s
2Jordi TorresSPAAspar(Ducati)+0.187s
3Randy KrummenacherSWIIntact(Ducati)+0.243s
4Alessandro ZacconeITATech3(Ducati)+0.245s
5Hikari OkuboJPNTech3(Ducati)+0.318s
6Lorenzo SavadoriITAPramac(Ducati)+0.671s
7Miquel PonsSPALCR(Ducati)+0.674s
8Kevin ManfrediITASIC58(Ducati)+1.133s
9Mattia CasadeiITAPons(Ducati)+1.508s
10Kevin ZannoniITASIC58(Ducati)+1.577s
11Hector GarzoFRAIntact(Ducati)+1.643s
12Tito RabatSPAPramac(Ducati)+1.714s
13Andrea MantovaniITARNF(Ducati)+1.937s
14Maria HerreraSPAAspar(Ducati)+3.579s
15Mika PerezSPARNF(Ducati)+4.019s
16Alessio FinelloITAGresini(Ducati)+8.966s

More rain in Spain meant another wet start to the final day of the MotoE test, with only four riders taking to the track in FP1.

Conditions then improved slightly for FP2, when all 18 bikes set a lap time, but the best - a 1m 54.586s by Mattia Casadei - was some 7.5s off the new unofficial MotoE record by Eric Granado in the dry on Tuesday afternoon...

2023 Jerez MotoE Test - Day 3 (Wednesday, FP2)
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Mattia CasadeiITAPons(Ducati)1m 54.586s
2Miquel PonsSPALCR(Ducati)+0.303s
3Jordi TorresSPAAspar(Ducati)+0.336s
4Eric GranadoBRALCR(Ducati)+0.569s
5Nicolas SpinelliITAPons(Ducati)+0.634s
6Alessandro ZacconeITATech3(Ducati)+0.991s
7Matteo FerrariITAGresini(Ducati)+1.003s
8Mika PerezSPARNF(Ducati)+1.297s
9Hector GarzoFRAIntact(Ducati)+1.392s
10Randy KrummenacherSWIIntact(Ducati)+1.417s
11Tito RabatSPAPramac(Ducati)+1.468s
12Lorenzo SavadoriITAPramac(Ducati)+1.694s
13Kevin ManfrediITASIC58(Ducati)+1.925s
14Hikari OkuboJPNTech3(Ducati)+2.910s
15Andrea MantovaniITARNF(Ducati)+2.949s
16Alessio FinelloITAGresini(Ducati)+2.990s
17Kevin ZannoniITASIC58(Ducati)+3.656s
18Maria HerreraSPAAspar(Ducati)+6.274s

Official Jerez lap records

Qualifying:

  • MotoGP: 1m 36.170s (Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 2022)
  • Moto2: 1m 40.667s (Remy Gardner, Kalex, 2021)
  • Moto3: 1m 44.988s (Andrea Migno, Honda, 2021)
  • MotoE: 1m 47.778s (Eric Granado, Energica, 2021)*

*Went faster in the race (below).

Race:

  • MotoGP: 1m 37.669s (Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 2022)
  • Moto2: 1m 41.313s (Sam Lowes, Kalex, 2021)
  • Moto3: 1m 46.060s (Jaume Masia, Honda, 2020)
  • MotoE: 1m 47.473s (Eric Granado, Energica, 2021)

Fastest 2022 Jerez MotoE lap:

  • 1m 48.120s (Hector Garzo, Energica)

After wet weather throughout day one, the moisture finally cleared towards the end of day two, when Eric Granado set a 1m 47.053s in the final session - comfortably under his own Energica lap record of 1m 47.473s, from 2021.

The highest MotoE speed at the 2022 Jerez round was 228.3km/h, by both Maria Herrera and Hikari Okubo, with the Ducati reaching 233.3km/h in the hands of Alessandro Zaccone on day two.

2023 Jerez MotoE Test - Day 2 (Tuesday, FP4/FINAL)
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Eric GranadoBRALCR(Ducati)1m 47.053s
2Matteo FerrariITAGresini(Ducati)+0.257s
3Nicolas SpinelliITAPons(Ducati)+0.425s
4Mattia CasadeiITAPons(Ducati)+0.451s
5Randy KrummenacherSWIIntact(Ducati)+0.471s
6Hikari OkuboJPNTech3(Ducati)+0.473s
7Jordi TorresSPAAspar(Ducati)+0.495s
8Kevin ManfrediITASIC58(Ducati)+0.585s
9Hector GarzoFRAIntact(Ducati)+0.642s
10Miquel PonsSPALCR(Ducati)+0.757s
11Tito RabatSPAPramac(Ducati)+0.990s
12Lorenzo SavadoriITAPramac(Ducati)+1.106s
13Alessandro ZacconeITATech3(Ducati)+1.166s
14Kevin ZannoniITASIC58(Ducati)+1.567s
15Andrea MantovaniITARNF(Ducati)+1.742s
16Mika PerezSPARNF(Ducati)+2.684s
17Alessio FinelloITAGresini(Ducati)+2.828s
18Maria HerreraSPAAspar(Ducati)+2.881s

The wet day one times were as follows:

2023 Jerez MotoE Test - Day 1 (Monday: FINAL, COMBINED)
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Lorenzo SavadoriITAPramac(Ducati)1m 55.522s
2Matteo FerrariITAGresini(Ducati)+0.188s
3Kevin ManfrediITASIC58(Ducati)+0.612s
4Jordi TorresSPAAspar(Ducati)+0.735s
5Randy KrummenacherSWIIntact(Ducati)+1.117s
6Hector GarzoSPAIntact(Ducati)+1.189s
7Tito RabatSPAPramac(Ducati)+1.471s
8Mattia CasadeiITAPons(Ducati)+1.576s
9Mika PerezSPARNF(Ducati)+1.797s
10Alessandro ZacconeITATech3(Ducati)+2.225s
11Miquel PonsSPALCR(Ducati)+2.801s
12Alessio FinelloITAGresini(Ducati)+2.886s
13Hikari OkuboJPNTech3(Ducati)+2.893s
14Kevin ZannoniITASIC58(Ducati)+3.116s
15Maria HerreraSPAAspar(Ducati)+6.302s

Each MotoE race is between 6 and 8 laps in length, with the same points scoring system as the GP classes. The 2023 season consists of 16 races, at eight European Grands Prix, from May to September.

The MotoE World Cup was won by Matteo Ferrari in 2019, then twice by Jordi Torres (2020 and 2021), with Dominique Aegerter lifting last year’s title.

 