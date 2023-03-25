2023 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Practice Results
Practice results from the Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 1 of 21 in the 2023 world championship.
Marco Bezzecchi leads FP3 for the Portuguese MotoGP, while world champion Francesco Bagnaia and factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini both fell in the closing minutes.
FP3 is the only practice session of the weekend that does not count towards potential entry into Qualifying 2 (decided after Practice 2 on Friday).
There will now be a short (ten-minute) break before Qualifying 1 begins, which will include Marc Marquez and local star Miguel Oliveira.
GASGAS Tech3 rider Pol Espargaro has been ruled out of the remainder of the event after suffering injuries to his back, jaw and lungs in a nasty Friday accident.
An airfence has been added at the scene of Espargaro's accident (Turn 10) after the Spanish rider crossed the gravel trap and hit the barrier.
KTM's Brad Binder is riding with neck pain from a testing accident, while Aleix Espargaro recently underwent arm surgery.
Luca Marini fell in the opening minutes of FP3 after appearing to clip the back of Friday leader Jack Miller, with Bastianini (Turn 5) and then Bagnaia (Turn 1) lost the front of their Desmosedici in the closing stages.
|2023 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|3
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|7
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|8
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|9
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|10
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|11
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|16
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|19
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|20
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
* Rookie
Fastest Friday time:
Jack Miller AUS KTM 1m 37.709s
Fastest lap at 2023 Portimao pre-season test:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.968s (Day 2/2)
Official Portimao MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 38.725s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 1m 39.435s (2022)
Practice 2
New Red Bull KTM rider Jack Miller stuns by posting the fastest time - and new all-time lap record - at the end of a dramatic Free Practice 2 for the season-opening Portimao MotoGP.
The session was interrupted by two red flag periods, the last of which saw Pol Espargaro taken away in an ambulance after a nasty accident at Turn 10.
With 15mins to go, Espargaro, who had earlier fallen due to a suspected technical issue, lost the rear of his GASGAS machine over the brow of a hill and was pitched onto the ground.
The Spaniard was followed into the gravel by his bike, both tumbling heavily all the way to the barrier. It is unclear if Espargaro was also hit by his machine.
The #44 was described as 'conscious' with a later update detailing 'back and chest trauma'. He is being transferred to a local hospital.
RNF riders Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira had also fallen just before Espargaro, possibly caught out by the cooling late-afternoon track temperatures.
Older brother Aleix was fastest at the time of Pol's accident, which was the second red-flag period after a 30-minute delay due to timing issues at the circuit.
When the session eventually finished, one hour later than originally planned, Miller was literally jumping his KTM for joy after blasting from 13th to 1st - on a day when the next best RC16 was rookie Augusto Fernandez in 16th!
The KTM team seemed as shocked as anyone by the Australian's lap, which came while chasing Enea Bastianini's Ducati but with Miller gaining no obvious slipstream due to the early position of the start/finish line on the main straight.
Aprilia's Maverick Vinales and Francesco Bagnaia completed the top three. Reigning champion Bagnaia made a massive Marc Marquez-style front-end save on his way to briefly taking P1, then pulled off track moments later due to a technical issue (or fuel problem).
Marc Marquez followed Fabio Quartararo out of the pits for his final run, but fell and - like brother and morning leader Alex Marquez - was left outside the top ten, meaning they will take part in Saturday's Qualifying 1.
Marquez's Repsol Honda team-mate Joan Mir (second fastest this morning), Marco Bezzecchi and rookie Augusto Fernandez were also among those to fall this afternoon.
Red Bull KTM's Brad Binder is still sore from his big testing accident here two weeks ago. Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro is riding for the first time since undergoing surgery on his right forearm following arm pump-style problems at the final pre-season test.
The revised weekend schedule for 2023 sees a Free Practice 3 on Saturday morning, followed by qualifying and then the first-ever MotoGP Sprint race, starting at 3pm.
All riders set their best Friday laps during the one-hour afternoon session...
|2023 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|^11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'37.709s
|28/30
|339k
|2
|^4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.037s
|25/27
|341k
|3
|^6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.147s
|23/24
|342k
|4
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.190s
|25/27
|342k
|5
|^2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.282s
|25/29
|340k
|6
|^2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.306s
|28/29
|336k
|7
|˅2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.403s
|26/28
|340k
|8
|˅4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.449s
|23/24
|341k
|9
|^2
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.544s
|20/25
|340k
|10
|^5
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.547s
|28/30
|341k
|11
|˅10
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.676s
|25/27
|338k
|12
|˅10
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.685s
|15/20
|331k
|13
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.707s
|25/26
|335k
|14
|˅4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.710s
|22/25
|340k
|15
|^3
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.118s
|25/27
|335k
|16
|^3
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+1.173s
|20/21
|334k
|17
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.195s
|18/21
|338k
|18
|^4
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.201s
|24/25
|343k
|19
|˅3
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.249s
|23/24
|342k
|20
|˅6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.269s
|27/29
|340k
|21
|=
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+1.712s
|20/24
|338k
|22
|˅2
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+2.421s
|9/10
|340k
^X Rider is X positions higher than Practice 1.
= Rider is same position as Practice 1.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than Practice 1.
Fastest FP1 time:
Alex Marquez SPA Ducati 1m 38.782s
Fastest lap at 2023 Portimao pre-season test:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.968s (Day 2/2)
Official Portimao MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 38.725s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 1m 39.435s (2022)
- ‘Top speed, flow’ - Morbidelli makes 2023 Yamaha fairing choice
- Martin surprised by factory Ducati aero choice, ‘one of the strongest’
- ‘Test was bad’ but Pol feels ‘better with the GASGAS than Honda’
Practice 1
New Gresini Ducati rider Alex Marquez leads the MotoGP field during a damp opening practice for the 2023 Portimao season-opener.
Light rain in the previous Moto2 session returned for the start of the 45-minute MotoGP session, with Franco Morbidelli the first faller of the season after a highside (on slicks) at Turn 8.
Fortunately, the moisture cleared for the remaining half-hour, with lap times improving right to the chequered flag.
Jorge Martin was leading Marc and Alex Marquez as the final ten minutes began, with the Pramac Ducati rider's best time under the official race lap record.
The threat of more rain this afternoon meant some riders threw on a new soft rear tyre for the closing minutes - including Alex Marquez, new Repsol Honda signing Joan Mir, plus VR46 Ducati riders Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi, who swept into the top four places.
However, the likes of Ducati's reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, Yamaha's 2021 title winner Fabio Quartararo and Honda's six-time premier-class champion Marc Marquez stuck with used rubber.
The new race weekend format sees an extended one-hour 'Practice 2' take place this afternoon, after which the top ten riders with direct access to Qualifying 2 will be decided.
|2023 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|1'38.782s
|12/15
|340k
|2
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.045s
|13/14
|336k
|3
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.140s
|18/20
|339k
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.236s
|16/17
|339k
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.286s
|16/16
|340k
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.398s
|15/16
|343k
|7
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.424s
|7/16
|341k
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.499s
|16/16
|339k
|9
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.693s
|10/16
|341k
|10
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.755s
|11/14
|336k
|11
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.770s
|11/13
|338k
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.776s
|14/17
|340k
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.813s
|14/14
|338k
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.847s
|12/13
|338k
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.900s
|13/14
|335k
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.012s
|14/15
|339k
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.112s
|11/13
|336k
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.277s
|14/14
|334k
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+1.421s
|12/17
|340k
|20
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+1.689s
|11/12
|339k
|21
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+1.695s
|12/13
|332k
|22
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+2.204s
|15/15
|336k
* Rookie
Fastest lap at 2023 Portimao pre-season test:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.968s (Day 2/2)
Official Portimao MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 38.725s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 1m 39.435s (2022)