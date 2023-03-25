Marco Bezzecchi leads FP3 for the Portuguese MotoGP, while world champion Francesco Bagnaia and factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini both fell in the closing minutes.

FP3 is the only practice session of the weekend that does not count towards potential entry into Qualifying 2 (decided after Practice 2 on Friday).

There will now be a short (ten-minute) break before Qualifying 1 begins, which will include Marc Marquez and local star Miguel Oliveira.

GASGAS Tech3 rider Pol Espargaro has been ruled out of the remainder of the event after suffering injuries to his back, jaw and lungs in a nasty Friday accident.

An airfence has been added at the scene of Espargaro's accident (Turn 10) after the Spanish rider crossed the gravel trap and hit the barrier.

KTM's Brad Binder is riding with neck pain from a testing accident, while Aleix Espargaro recently underwent arm surgery.

Luca Marini fell in the opening minutes of FP3 after appearing to clip the back of Friday leader Jack Miller, with Bastianini (Turn 5) and then Bagnaia (Turn 1) lost the front of their Desmosedici in the closing stages.

2023 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 3 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 6 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 7 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 8 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 9 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 10 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 11 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 13 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 14 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 15 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 16 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 17 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 18 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 19 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 20 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*

* Rookie

Fastest Friday time:

Jack Miller AUS KTM 1m 37.709s

Fastest lap at 2023 Portimao pre-season test:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.968s (Day 2/2)

Official Portimao MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 38.725s (2021)

Fastest race lap:

Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 1m 39.435s (2022)

Practice 2

New Red Bull KTM rider Jack Miller stuns by posting the fastest time - and new all-time lap record - at the end of a dramatic Free Practice 2 for the season-opening Portimao MotoGP.

The session was interrupted by two red flag periods, the last of which saw Pol Espargaro taken away in an ambulance after a nasty accident at Turn 10.

With 15mins to go, Espargaro, who had earlier fallen due to a suspected technical issue, lost the rear of his GASGAS machine over the brow of a hill and was pitched onto the ground.

The Spaniard was followed into the gravel by his bike, both tumbling heavily all the way to the barrier. It is unclear if Espargaro was also hit by his machine.

The #44 was described as 'conscious' with a later update detailing 'back and chest trauma'. He is being transferred to a local hospital.

RNF riders Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira had also fallen just before Espargaro, possibly caught out by the cooling late-afternoon track temperatures.

Older brother Aleix was fastest at the time of Pol's accident, which was the second red-flag period after a 30-minute delay due to timing issues at the circuit.

When the session eventually finished, one hour later than originally planned, Miller was literally jumping his KTM for joy after blasting from 13th to 1st - on a day when the next best RC16 was rookie Augusto Fernandez in 16th!

The KTM team seemed as shocked as anyone by the Australian's lap, which came while chasing Enea Bastianini's Ducati but with Miller gaining no obvious slipstream due to the early position of the start/finish line on the main straight.

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales and Francesco Bagnaia completed the top three. Reigning champion Bagnaia made a massive Marc Marquez-style front-end save on his way to briefly taking P1, then pulled off track moments later due to a technical issue (or fuel problem).

Marc Marquez followed Fabio Quartararo out of the pits for his final run, but fell and - like brother and morning leader Alex Marquez - was left outside the top ten, meaning they will take part in Saturday's Qualifying 1.

Marquez's Repsol Honda team-mate Joan Mir (second fastest this morning), Marco Bezzecchi and rookie Augusto Fernandez were also among those to fall this afternoon.

Red Bull KTM's Brad Binder is still sore from his big testing accident here two weeks ago. Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro is riding for the first time since undergoing surgery on his right forearm following arm pump-style problems at the final pre-season test.

The revised weekend schedule for 2023 sees a Free Practice 3 on Saturday morning, followed by qualifying and then the first-ever MotoGP Sprint race, starting at 3pm.

All riders set their best Friday laps during the one-hour afternoon session...

2023 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 ^11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'37.709s 28/30 339k 2 ^4 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.037s 25/27 341k 3 ^6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.147s 23/24 342k 4 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.190s 25/27 342k 5 ^2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.282s 25/29 340k 6 ^2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.306s 28/29 336k 7 ˅2 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.403s 26/28 340k 8 ˅4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.449s 23/24 341k 9 ^2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.544s 20/25 340k 10 ^5 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.547s 28/30 341k 11 ˅10 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.676s 25/27 338k 12 ˅10 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.685s 15/20 331k 13 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.707s 25/26 335k 14 ˅4 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.710s 22/25 340k 15 ^3 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.118s 25/27 335k 16 ^3 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.173s 20/21 334k 17 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.195s 18/21 338k 18 ^4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.201s 24/25 343k 19 ˅3 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.249s 23/24 342k 20 ˅6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.269s 27/29 340k 21 = Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.712s 20/24 338k 22 ˅2 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +2.421s 9/10 340k

^X Rider is X positions higher than Practice 1.

= Rider is same position as Practice 1.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than Practice 1.

Fastest FP1 time:

Alex Marquez SPA Ducati 1m 38.782s

Practice 1

New Gresini Ducati rider Alex Marquez leads the MotoGP field during a damp opening practice for the 2023 Portimao season-opener.

Light rain in the previous Moto2 session returned for the start of the 45-minute MotoGP session, with Franco Morbidelli the first faller of the season after a highside (on slicks) at Turn 8.

Fortunately, the moisture cleared for the remaining half-hour, with lap times improving right to the chequered flag.

Jorge Martin was leading Marc and Alex Marquez as the final ten minutes began, with the Pramac Ducati rider's best time under the official race lap record.

The threat of more rain this afternoon meant some riders threw on a new soft rear tyre for the closing minutes - including Alex Marquez, new Repsol Honda signing Joan Mir, plus VR46 Ducati riders Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi, who swept into the top four places.

However, the likes of Ducati's reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, Yamaha's 2021 title winner Fabio Quartararo and Honda's six-time premier-class champion Marc Marquez stuck with used rubber.

The new race weekend format sees an extended one-hour 'Practice 2' take place this afternoon, after which the top ten riders with direct access to Qualifying 2 will be decided.

2023 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 1'38.782s 12/15 340k 2 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.045s 13/14 336k 3 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.140s 18/20 339k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.236s 16/17 339k 5 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.286s 16/16 340k 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.398s 15/16 343k 7 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.424s 7/16 341k 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.499s 16/16 339k 9 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.693s 10/16 341k 10 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.755s 11/14 336k 11 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.770s 11/13 338k 12 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.776s 14/17 340k 13 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.813s 14/14 338k 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.847s 12/13 338k 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.900s 13/14 335k 16 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.012s 14/15 339k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.112s 11/13 336k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.277s 14/14 334k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.421s 12/17 340k 20 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +1.689s 11/12 339k 21 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.695s 12/13 332k 22 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.204s 15/15 336k

* Rookie



