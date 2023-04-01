Argentina: Sprint Race - 2023 MotoGP World Championship standings

Peter McLaren's picture
1 Apr 2023
Francesco Bagnaia , Argentina MotoGP. 1 April

New World Championship standings after Saturday's MotoGP of Argentina Sprint race at Termas de Rio Hondo, round 2 of 21.

Argentina Sprint: New MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)41 
2=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)28(-13)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)25(-16)
4^4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)22(-19)
5^1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)17(-24)
6˅2Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)15(-26)
7˅2Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)15(-26)
8^1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)11(-30)
9˅2Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)11(-30)
10=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)9(-32)
11^6Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)8(-33)
12NALuca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)7(-34)
13˅2Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)7(-34)
14˅2Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)6(-35)
15˅2Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-36)
16˅2Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)4(-37)
17˅2Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*3(-38)
18˅2Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)3(-38)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

