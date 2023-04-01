Argentina Sprint: New MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 41 2 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 28 (-13) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 25 (-16) 4 ^4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 22 (-19) 5 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 17 (-24) 6 ˅2 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 15 (-26) 7 ˅2 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 15 (-26) 8 ^1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 11 (-30) 9 ˅2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 11 (-30) 10 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 9 (-32) 11 ^6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 8 (-33) 12 NA Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 7 (-34) 13 ˅2 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 7 (-34) 14 ˅2 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 6 (-35) 15 ˅2 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-36) 16 ˅2 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 4 (-37) 17 ˅2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 3 (-38) 18 ˅2 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 3 (-38)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie