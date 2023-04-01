Argentina: Sprint Race - 2023 MotoGP World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Saturday's MotoGP of Argentina Sprint race at Termas de Rio Hondo, round 2 of 21.
|Argentina Sprint: New MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|41
|2
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|28
|(-13)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|25
|(-16)
|4
|^4
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|22
|(-19)
|5
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|17
|(-24)
|6
|˅2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|15
|(-26)
|7
|˅2
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|15
|(-26)
|8
|^1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|11
|(-30)
|9
|˅2
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|11
|(-30)
|10
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|9
|(-32)
|11
|^6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|8
|(-33)
|12
|NA
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|7
|(-34)
|13
|˅2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|7
|(-34)
|14
|˅2
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|6
|(-35)
|15
|˅2
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-36)
|16
|˅2
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|4
|(-37)
|17
|˅2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|3
|(-38)
|18
|˅2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|3
|(-38)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie