Despite making a brilliant start from pole, Alex Marquez momentarily lost the lead as Franco Morbidelli came from fourth to lead.

However, the Italian immediately ran wide heading into turn one which gave the lead back to Marquez.

Like in Portimao, Joan Mir’s Sprint race ended on lap one after another individual mistake.

As lap one developed, so did the aggressiveness of riders behind as Mooney VR46 teammates, Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi made contact.

Up to third, Marini was quickly pushed back as Brad Binder, who made an unbelievable start from the fifth row took P3 away from the Italian at the penultimate corner.

Binder’s charge then saw him pick off Marquez on lap two before taking the lead away from Morbidelli on lap three.

After battling hard with Vinales and making a few mistakes, Bezzecchi regrouped and began to head back up the order as he overtook Bagnaia for P4 on lap five.

While plenty of battling was continuing inside the top ten, Binder continued the lead despite failing to pull clear of the riders around him.

After responding immediately to Bagnaia’s challenge on lap seven, Marquez eventually lost out as Bezzecchi also came through later on in the lap.

Not for the first time, Bagnaia was unable to hold off Bezzecchi on lap eight as the Italian once again demonstrated the sort of pace that made him a pre-race favourite for many.

With his teammate quickly approaching, Marini made his move stick on Morbidelli for second, however, Bezzecchi did the same two corners later.

Espargaro, who was now ahead of Vinales for P7, crashed out of the race with just over three laps remaining.

Back at the front, Bezzecchi wasted no time in taking over second place from Marini. On the same lap that he overtook Marini, Bezzecchi was fourth tenths quicker than race leader Binder.

Bezzecchi, who could sniff a first win, closed four tenths heading onto the final lap, before getting onto the rear wheel of the KTM rider midway through the final lap.

But in typical Bidner style, the South African defended perfectly as he produced another masterclass from low down on the grid.