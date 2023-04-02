Argentina: New 2023 MotoGP World Championship standings

2 Apr 2023
Marco Bezzecchi, Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Argentina MotoGP, 2 April

New World Championship standings after Sunday's MotoGP of Argentina at Termas de Rio Hondo, round 2 of 21.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1^2Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)50 
2˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)41(-9)
3^3Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)35(-15)
4^1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)33(-17)
5˅3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)32(-18)
6^1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)25(-25)
7^1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)22(-28)
8˅4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)22(-28)
9^2Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)21(-29)
10=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)18(-32)
11^1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)15(-35)
12^2Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)13(-37)
13˅4Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)12(-38)
14^3Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*8(-42)
15^1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)7(-43)
16˅3Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)7(-43)
17NAFabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)6(-44)
18˅3Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-45)
19˅1Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)3(-47)
20NARaul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)2(-48)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

