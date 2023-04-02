Argentina: New 2023 MotoGP World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Sunday's MotoGP of Argentina at Termas de Rio Hondo, round 2 of 21.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|^2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|50
|2
|˅1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|41
|(-9)
|3
|^3
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|35
|(-15)
|4
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|33
|(-17)
|5
|˅3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|32
|(-18)
|6
|^1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|25
|(-25)
|7
|^1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|22
|(-28)
|8
|˅4
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|22
|(-28)
|9
|^2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|21
|(-29)
|10
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|18
|(-32)
|11
|^1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|15
|(-35)
|12
|^2
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|13
|(-37)
|13
|˅4
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|12
|(-38)
|14
|^3
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|8
|(-42)
|15
|^1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|7
|(-43)
|16
|˅3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|7
|(-43)
|17
|NA
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|6
|(-44)
|18
|˅3
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-45)
|19
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|3
|(-47)
|20
|NA
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|2
|(-48)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie