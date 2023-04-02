MotoGP of Argentina: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 ^2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 50 2 ˅1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 41 (-9) 3 ^3 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 35 (-15) 4 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 33 (-17) 5 ˅3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 32 (-18) 6 ^1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 25 (-25) 7 ^1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 22 (-28) 8 ˅4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 22 (-28) 9 ^2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 21 (-29) 10 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 18 (-32) 11 ^1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 15 (-35) 12 ^2 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 13 (-37) 13 ˅4 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 12 (-38) 14 ^3 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 8 (-42) 15 ^1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 7 (-43) 16 ˅3 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 7 (-43) 17 NA Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 6 (-44) 18 ˅3 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-45) 19 ˅1 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 3 (-47) 20 NA Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 2 (-48)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie