Marco Bezzecchi - 10

(Qualified 2nd, finished 1st)

(Sprint race result - P2)

We have a new MotoGP race winner! One of the favourites heading into the Sprint, Bezzecchi showed just why his rivals were worried about his race pace. The Italian was embroiled in battles with Maverick Vinales and Francesco Bagnaia, both of which saw him lose valuable time. Yet, Bezzecchi still came through to finish second and would probably have taken the win had there been another lap. In the Grand Prix, Bezzecchi proved to be untouchable as he led every lap and dominated in what was one of the best performances we’ve seen in recent times. Making his maiden win even more impressive was the fact he controlled the pace and race lead to the riders behind in very tricky conditions.

Johann Zarco - 8

(Qualified 6th, finished 2nd)

(Sprint race result - P13)

As expected, Zarco rescued his weekend by delivering another incredible late showing in the wet. A disappointing Sprint left Zarco with a lot to do but after a timid first few laps, Zarco eventually finished the race as the fastest rider on-track, so much so that he closed in on Franco Morbidelli and Marquez before overtaking both riders to claim second.

Alex Marquez - 8.5

(Qualified 1st, finished 3rd)

(Sprint race result - P5)

Marquez continues to grow from strength to strength as a Ducati rider, after starting with pole in the wet thanks to a dry tyre gamble. A solid Sprint performance was then topped off by him running inside the podium places throughout the Grand Prix. Marquez is so far doing wonders for his MotoGP career going forward.

Franco Morbidelli - 9

(Qualified 4th, finished 4th

(Sprint race result - P4)

By far his best weekend in nearly two years, Morbidelli reminded MotoGP why he has a lot left to give. Two fourth place finishes were not only based on merit and pure pace, but the Italian was better throughout the weekend than Quartararo, something we’ve not said since 2020. The Yamaha rider will be hoping this is a sign of things to come as he also proved that the M1 can hold its own in wheel-to-wheel combat.

Jorge Martin - 6.5

(Qualified 8th, finished 5th

(Sprint race result - P8)

Not the qualifying or Sprint he would have anticipated, although Martin showed good pace as the Grand Prix developed. Martin also came out victorious in his early battle with Jack Miller even though the Australian and Quartararo began to catch him late on.

Jack Miller - 6.5

(Qualified 16th, finished 6th)

(Sprint race result - P10)

Starting one place behind Binder in the Sprint, Miller was unable to make a similar start as he slowly built his way into the 12-lap dash before taking tenth, the first non-scoring position. In the wet Grand Prix, Miller was a different beast as he contended for the top ten throughout.

Fabio Quartararo - 6.5

(Qualified 10th, finished 7th)

(Sprint race result - P9)

Like in Portimao, Quartararo had better pace during the Sprint relative to the practice and qualifying sessions, however the Yamaha rider gained just one position come the checkered flag. That could have been two positions after passing Jorge Martin earlier on, but the Spaniard eventually fought back to steal P8 away from Quartararo. In the main race, Quartararo was unlucky to be dropped to last after contact with Takaaki Nakagami on lap one, however, the Frenchman was extremely quick as the race went on and proved that if Yamaha can give him a more consistent package, then victories are possible this season.

Luca Marini - 7.5

(Qualified 7th, finished 8th

(Sprint race result - P3)

A disappointing Grand Prix where the first few laps ruined any chance of securing a podium was not enough to take away from a strong performance overall after Marini bounced back from his horror show in Portimao with a Sprint podium.

Alex Rins - 6

(Qualified 12th, finished 9th)

(Sprint race result - P15)

While Rins lost pace as the race went, promising signs were there in what was his best ride as a Honda rider so far. As high as fifth at one stage, Rins was showing good pace during the early stages which could be an indication of what’s to come.

Fabio Di Gianaantonio - 6

(Qualified 14th, finished 10th)

(Sprint race result - P12)

Struggling in the dry, Di Giannantonio made the most of wet conditions to run as high as fifth in the early stages of the Grand Prix, before securing an unlikely top ten.

Augusto Fernandez - 6.5

(Qualified 17th, finished 11th)

(Sprint race result - P16)

Another very solid race from the rookie as race pace continues to be his biggest strength. Fernandez was able to battle the likes of Fabio Quartararo, Aleix Espargaro and Vinales, eventually finishing ahead of both factory Aprilia riders in the end.

Maverick Vinales - 4

(Qualified 5th, finished 12th)

(Sprint race result - P7)

A weekend that had so much potential after being fastest in P1 and helping secure a second Aprilia 1-2 in P2, Vinales struggled in the races, but mainly the Grand Prix when it was wet. In the dry Vinales was a contender to win on Friday, but the lack of performance as the weekend went on was a worry.

Takaaki Nakagami - 5

(Qualified 11th, finished 13th)

(Sprint race result - P11)

Nakagami showed pace early on in the weekend but that soon fizzled out in both races as he failed to provide Honda with the competitiveness they needed as an experienced rider in Marc Marquez’s absence.

Raul Fernandez - 5

(Qualified 13th, finished 14th

(Sprint race result - P14)

Not able to show the type of speed we saw in pre-season for the second weekend in a row, Fernandez was quiet throughout both races as he came away with just two points.

Aleix Espargaro - 3.5

(Qualified 9th, finished 13th)

(Sprint race result - DNF)

Like Vinales, Espargaro’s pace on Friday promised so much but it ended up being a dreadful weekend for the Aprilia rider. No pace in the wet was a serious concern and something he and Aprilia will need to get on top of in such conditions.

Francesco Bagnaia - 4

(Qualified 3rd, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P6)

A very good qualifying in wet conditions was backed up by a quiet Sprint race performance by his very high standards, before a shocking error in the Grand Prix led to him crashing out of second place. The pace shown by Bagnaia was strong, which is why a grade of 4 is handed out, but the Italian showed that he’s not completely rid of mistakes, despite being the world champion.

Brad Binder - 7

(Qualified 15th, finished 17th)

(Sprint race result - P1)

After winning in dominant fashion as rookie in Brno, then again in what was one of the craziest races at the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix, Binder produced another different, yet magical performance to win the second-ever Sprint. 15th to start the 12-lap race, Binder was inside the top five after turn one before carving his way through to the lead by the end of lap three. Despite late pressure from Marco Bezzecchi, the KTM rider held on for another memorable victory. Now comes the downside of his weekend which was the Grand Prix after crashing on lap one at turn five. Binder seemed to go down after contact with Vinales, although the incident was reviewed and no further action was taken. Binder leaves with a strong grade but it could have been so much better.