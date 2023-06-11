Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 1'46.286s 5/6 356k 2 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.036s 5/6 350k 3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.087s 5/6 362k 4 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.183s 5/6 358k 5 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.183s 3/6 355k 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.295s 6/6 355k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.355s 5/6 347k 8 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.365s 3/6 356k 9 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.390s 4/6 355k 10 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.410s 4/6 359k 11 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.561s 5/6 353k 12 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.642s 4/5 347k 13 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) +0.835s 4/5 350k 14 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.885s 4/6 360k 15 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) +1.008s 3/6 354k 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.052s 3/6 355k 17 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.058s 4/6 350k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.058s 5/6 350k 19 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.254s 5/6 350k 20 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.286s 6/6 356k 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.746s 4/5 347k 22 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +2.033s 5/6 345k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 44.855s (2023)

Fastest race lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 46.187s (2023)

Marco Bezzecchi leads Johann Zarco in warm-up for the Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Pole qualifier, reigning champion and Sprint winner Francesco Bagnaia completed the top six behind Brad Binder, Alex Marquez and Aleix Espargaro.

LCR Honda's Alex Rins broke the tibia and fibula in his right leg during Saturday's Sprint race and will require two sets of surgery in the coming days.

Aleix Espargaro is struggling with severe pain in his right ankle after a Thursday cycling accident, while Joan Mir was ruled out of the remainder of the weekend after a finger injury on Friday.



New factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini is making his return from a fractured shoulder at the Portimao season opener. Bastianini previously attempted a comeback at Jerez but withdrew due to the pain.



RNF Aprilia team-mates Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez are returning to action after both missing Le Mans.



Oliveira suffered a left shoulder dislocation and fracture when he was caught up in Fabio Quartararo’s opening lap accident in Jerez. Fernandez underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez and then withdrew from Le Mans after just three laps in practice.



Alex Marquez has a three-place grid penalty, from Le Mans.



GASGAS Tech3’s Pol Espargaro remains absent due to multiple injuries in Portimao and is again replaced by KTM test rider Jonas Folger. Espargaro plans to return at either Sachsenring or Assen, which take place on consecutive weekends after Mugello.