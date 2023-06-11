2023 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 6 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|1'46.286s
|5/6
|356k
|2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.036s
|5/6
|350k
|3
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.087s
|5/6
|362k
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.183s
|5/6
|358k
|5
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.183s
|3/6
|355k
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.295s
|6/6
|355k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.355s
|5/6
|347k
|8
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.365s
|3/6
|356k
|9
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.390s
|4/6
|355k
|10
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.410s
|4/6
|359k
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.561s
|5/6
|353k
|12
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.642s
|4/5
|347k
|13
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati (GP23)
|+0.835s
|4/5
|350k
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.885s
|4/6
|360k
|15
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|+1.008s
|3/6
|354k
|16
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+1.052s
|3/6
|355k
|17
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+1.058s
|4/6
|350k
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.058s
|5/6
|350k
|19
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.254s
|5/6
|350k
|20
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+1.286s
|6/6
|356k
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+1.746s
|4/5
|347k
|22
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+2.033s
|5/6
|345k
* Rookie
Official Mugello MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 44.855s (2023)
Fastest race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 46.187s (2023)
Marco Bezzecchi leads Johann Zarco in warm-up for the Italian MotoGP at Mugello.
Pole qualifier, reigning champion and Sprint winner Francesco Bagnaia completed the top six behind Brad Binder, Alex Marquez and Aleix Espargaro.
LCR Honda's Alex Rins broke the tibia and fibula in his right leg during Saturday's Sprint race and will require two sets of surgery in the coming days.
Aleix Espargaro is struggling with severe pain in his right ankle after a Thursday cycling accident, while Joan Mir was ruled out of the remainder of the weekend after a finger injury on Friday.
New factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini is making his return from a fractured shoulder at the Portimao season opener. Bastianini previously attempted a comeback at Jerez but withdrew due to the pain.
RNF Aprilia team-mates Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez are returning to action after both missing Le Mans.
Oliveira suffered a left shoulder dislocation and fracture when he was caught up in Fabio Quartararo’s opening lap accident in Jerez. Fernandez underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez and then withdrew from Le Mans after just three laps in practice.
Alex Marquez has a three-place grid penalty, from Le Mans.
GASGAS Tech3’s Pol Espargaro remains absent due to multiple injuries in Portimao and is again replaced by KTM test rider Jonas Folger. Espargaro plans to return at either Sachsenring or Assen, which take place on consecutive weekends after Mugello.