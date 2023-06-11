2023 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results

Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Italian MotoGP, 9 June

Warm-up results from the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 6 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)1'46.286s5/6356k
2Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.036s5/6350k
3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.087s5/6362k
4Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.183s5/6358k
5Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.183s3/6355k
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.295s6/6355k
7Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.355s5/6347k
8Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.365s3/6356k
9Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.390s4/6355k
10Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.410s4/6359k
11Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.561s5/6353k
12Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.642s4/5347k
13Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati (GP23)+0.835s4/5350k
14Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.885s4/6360k
15Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)+1.008s3/6354k
16Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+1.052s3/6355k
17Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+1.058s4/6350k
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.058s5/6350k
19Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+1.254s5/6350k
20Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+1.286s6/6356k
21Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+1.746s4/5347k
22Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)+2.033s5/6345k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 44.855s (2023)
Fastest race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 46.187s (2023)

Marco Bezzecchi leads Johann Zarco in warm-up for the Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Pole qualifier, reigning champion and Sprint winner Francesco Bagnaia completed the top six behind Brad Binder, Alex Marquez and Aleix Espargaro.

LCR Honda's Alex Rins broke the tibia and fibula in his right leg during Saturday's Sprint race and will require two sets of surgery in the coming days.

Aleix Espargaro is struggling with severe pain in his right ankle after a Thursday cycling accident, while Joan Mir was ruled out of the remainder of the weekend after a finger injury on Friday.

New factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini is making his return from a fractured shoulder at the Portimao season opener. Bastianini previously attempted a comeback at Jerez but withdrew due to the pain.

RNF Aprilia team-mates Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez are returning to action after both missing Le Mans.

Oliveira suffered a left shoulder dislocation and fracture when he was caught up in Fabio Quartararo’s opening lap accident in Jerez. Fernandez underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez and then withdrew from Le Mans after just three laps in practice.

Alex Marquez has a three-place grid penalty, from Le Mans.

GASGAS Tech3’s Pol Espargaro remains absent due to multiple injuries in Portimao and is again replaced by KTM test rider Jonas Folger. Espargaro plans to return at either Sachsenring or Assen, which take place on consecutive weekends after Mugello.