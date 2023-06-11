Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin’s unheard talk revealed after Italian MotoGP sprint race

James Dielhenn's picture
11 Jun 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin, MotoGP sprint race, Italian MotoGP, 10 June

Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin’s private chat in the back of a car was revealed after they made the podium in the Italian MotoGP sprint race.

Bezzecchi: I was scared! After Arrabiata 2, it started raining. Everybody was braking and I was coming from behind.

Martin: Wide…

Bezzecchi: F***! To avoid crashing into you I went around the outside to avoid all of you! Marquez went like this… I said: ‘I’m going to be in trouble now!’

Bagnaia: Anyway, it’s always very slippery there. At that corner.

Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship?

Bezzecchi: We were fast, huh? A low 1.46 in every lap. Amazing.

Martin: I was closing everywhere. There was Johann Zarco trying. But I was closing the door on him and I did a 1.46.9.

Bezzecchi: 1.46.9, wow!

Martin: The four of us were on another planet.

Bezzecchi: Yes, yes. How did Marc Marquez do?

Martin: I didn’t see it. I had a rocket start.

Bezzecchi: Me too, I’m getting there. It’s about time I did well at the starts! Two years, it has taken me.