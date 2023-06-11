Bezzecchi: I was scared! After Arrabiata 2, it started raining. Everybody was braking and I was coming from behind.

Martin: Wide…

Bezzecchi: F***! To avoid crashing into you I went around the outside to avoid all of you! Marquez went like this… I said: ‘I’m going to be in trouble now!’

Bagnaia: Anyway, it’s always very slippery there. At that corner.

Bezzecchi: We were fast, huh? A low 1.46 in every lap. Amazing.

Martin: I was closing everywhere. There was Johann Zarco trying. But I was closing the door on him and I did a 1.46.9.

Bezzecchi: 1.46.9, wow!

Martin: The four of us were on another planet.

Bezzecchi: Yes, yes. How did Marc Marquez do?

Martin: I didn’t see it. I had a rocket start.

Bezzecchi: Me too, I’m getting there. It’s about time I did well at the starts! Two years, it has taken me.