Starting grid for Italian MotoGP at Mugello: How the race will begin

11 Jun 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP sprint race, Italian MotoGP, 10 June

This is the starting grid for Sunday's Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

  1. Francesco Bagnaia
  2. Marc Marquez
  3. Luca Marini
  4. Jack Miller
  5. Jorge Martin
  6. Alex Marquez
  7. Marco Bezzecchi
  8. Aleix Espargaro
  9. Johann Zarco
  10. Brad Binder
  11. Enea Bastianini
  12. Maverick Vinales
  13. Franco Morbidelli
  14. Fabio Quartararo
  15. Takaaki Nakagami
  16. Michele Pirro
  17. Miguel Oliveira
  18. Fabio di Giannantonio
  19. Raul Fernandez
  20. Augusto Fernandez
  21. Lorenzo Salvadori
  22. Jonas Folger

Alex Marquez qualified in third but must face a three-place grid penalty for the grand prix.

Luca Marini will start on the front row, as a result, after qualifying in fourth. His lap was reinstated after initially being removed.

Alex Rins qualified in 10th but then broke his leg in a sprint race accident so will play no part.

Francesco Bagnaia entered the weekend with a one-point lead at the top of the MotoGP standings but has extended that to four points since the sprint race.

Marco Bezzecchi, who trails him, must start from seventh while Bagnaia in on pole.