Starting grid for Italian MotoGP at Mugello: How the race will begin

Alex Marquez qualified in third but must face a three-place grid penalty for the grand prix.

Luca Marini will start on the front row, as a result, after qualifying in fourth. His lap was reinstated after initially being removed.

Alex Rins qualified in 10th but then broke his leg in a sprint race accident so will play no part.

Francesco Bagnaia entered the weekend with a one-point lead at the top of the MotoGP standings but has extended that to four points since the sprint race.

Marco Bezzecchi, who trails him, must start from seventh while Bagnaia in on pole.